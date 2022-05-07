Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vijay Varma recalls how a few years back it was a “jackpot” for him to get any film
bollywood

Vijay Varma recalls how a few years back it was a “jackpot” for him to get any film

Vijay Varma shares how life has changed after gaining recognition, and how he chooses his projects now
Vijay Varma recalls how a few years back it was a “jackpot” for him to get any film
Vijay Varma recalls how a few years back it was a “jackpot” for him to get any film
Published on May 07, 2022 12:33 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHTC

Vijay Varma’s career has seen an upward swing since he starred in Gully Boy in 2019. But the actor says reaching the place he is today has not been easy.

Talking about his journey which began with the film Chittagong in 2012, Varma tells us, “A lot has changed since Gully Boy. Before the film, life was totally different. At that time it was just like a jackpot to get ant film. That was an ultimate goal --- to get a film.”

The Pink (2016) actor says there has been a change in the way he chooses his projects now and it is very different from his struggle phase.

“Now I have to understand that I cannot be repeating what I have done in past, that’s is a priority. Sometimes you want to collaborate with certain directors and certain artistes that will push you to a certain place. That becomes a point and a deciding factor,” he says.

His upcoming slate features projects like Darlings with Alia Bhatt, Fallen with Sonakshi Sinha, Hurdang with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal, an untitled project by Sumit Saxena and the recently announced Sujoy Ghosh-helmed project alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

“With more roles coming my way as a protagonist, I want to keep that going. The choices become a little more heavy , you have to decide which are the ones you can carry on your shoulder. That kind of maturity needs to come and that comes with some kind of experience and practice. The work that I have done, I need to learn from that. Right now choosing script is a lot more difficult than it was back in the day because you are spoilt for options,” Varma reveals.

So is it difficult to say no in such cases? “Saying is a no is a skill and I am also mastering it,” he ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out