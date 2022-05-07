Vijay Varma recalls how a few years back it was a “jackpot” for him to get any film

Vijay Varma’s career has seen an upward swing since he starred in Gully Boy in 2019. But the actor says reaching the place he is today has not been easy.

Talking about his journey which began with the film Chittagong in 2012, Varma tells us, “A lot has changed since Gully Boy. Before the film, life was totally different. At that time it was just like a jackpot to get ant film. That was an ultimate goal --- to get a film.”

The Pink (2016) actor says there has been a change in the way he chooses his projects now and it is very different from his struggle phase.

“Now I have to understand that I cannot be repeating what I have done in past, that’s is a priority. Sometimes you want to collaborate with certain directors and certain artistes that will push you to a certain place. That becomes a point and a deciding factor,” he says.

His upcoming slate features projects like Darlings with Alia Bhatt, Fallen with Sonakshi Sinha, Hurdang with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal, an untitled project by Sumit Saxena and the recently announced Sujoy Ghosh-helmed project alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

“With more roles coming my way as a protagonist, I want to keep that going. The choices become a little more heavy , you have to decide which are the ones you can carry on your shoulder. That kind of maturity needs to come and that comes with some kind of experience and practice. The work that I have done, I need to learn from that. Right now choosing script is a lot more difficult than it was back in the day because you are spoilt for options,” Varma reveals.

So is it difficult to say no in such cases? “Saying is a no is a skill and I am also mastering it,” he ends.