Vikram Vedha box office day 2 collection: Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan film records 25% growth, collects 12.75 cr

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha. registered a growth of about 25% on Saturday. The day two collections of the film are reportedly coming in the range of ₹12.50-12.75 crore nett. The film is directed by director duo Pushkar Gayathri and is the remake of their own 2017 film of the same name. Also read: Vikram Vedha's lukewarm opening at box office shows how Bollywood misunderstands 'festive' releases

Vikram Vedha has Saif Ali Khan stepping into the shoes of R Madhavan, who played the cop in the original. Hrithik Roshan takes up the role of a gangster portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi in the 2017 film. It also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra and received positive to mixed reviews from the critics.

According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, Vikram Vedha showed a 25% growth on Saturday. The report stated, “There have been good jumps in the big circuits of Mumbai and Delhi / UP which is a plus for the film but the best circuits remain in South and West Bengal”.

The film had opened at ₹10.58 crore alongside Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan I in theatres on Friday. The two-day total comes to around ₹23.75 crore.

On Saturday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the overseas collections of the film on Twitter. He tweeted, “#VikramVedha - #Overseas - Day 1... Includes paid previews... #US + #Canada: $ 362,161 #UK: $ 50,622 #UAE: $ 252,224 #GCC: $ 165,856 #Australia: $ 74,730 #NewZealand + #Fiji: $ 13,260 #Singapore: $ 11,875 #ROW: $ 71,942 Total: $ 1,002,670 [ ₹ 8.19 cr].”

According to ANI, the story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller - helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

