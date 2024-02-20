Vikrant Massey says few actors give priority to making reels, praises Farhan Akhtar for always coming prepared to set

Vikrant Massey is in no mood to tolerate unprofessional attitude of some actors on set. Speaking on the latest episode of Unfiltered by Samdish, Vikrant got candid about the behaviour of some actors in the industry who prioritize making reels over everything else. He then went on to heap praises on actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar for his work ethic. (Also read: Vikrant Massey reveals he left TV even though he was being paid ₹35 lakh a month: ‘I didn’t have peace’) Vikrant Massey praised Farhan Akhtar.

What Farhan Akhtar said

In the episode, when Vikrant was asked about his experience working with actors who were unprofessional, the actor responded in Hindi, “We see it very often. Some actors even come on set and their first priority is to make and upload reels. I won’t drop their name even though I might go viral for saying this. But that person knows and that person got to know about it there and then so my purpose was solved at that time. I say things on the face and I don’t have anything apart from my work. I love my job and acting is the only thing that O can do and it is everything for me.”

On Farhan Akhtar

Vikrant then went on to take the name of his Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Farhan Akhtar and said how he is inspired by his work ethic and discipline on set. He added, "I am really inspired by him. What does he not have in life? He is the son of Javed Akhtar. On Dil Dhadakne Do set, he was the actor, he was also the producer, his sister Zoya Akhtar was making the film. But when that person would come for rehearsals, he never carried the script in his hand. He remembered all his lines and even the lines of other people in the scene. If a person like Farhan Akhtar can do his homework then you should be ashamed of yourself.”

Vikrant Massey was last seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, for which he received tremendous appreciation and his first Filmfare award for Best Actor. 12th Fail chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an IPS officer. The film highlights his journey and how his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, was instrumental in his rise. Vikrant played the role of Manoj, while Medha Shankar portrayed the role of Shraddha.

