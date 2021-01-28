IND USA
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur recently bought a house.
Vikrant Massey shares pic with fiancee Sheetal Thakur, tells fans they shouldn't congratulate him on marriage just yet

Vikrant Massey has shared a picture from a puja with his fiancee Sheetal Thakur. However, he told his fans that he has not gotten married and the congratulations can wait.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:34 PM IST

Actor Vikrant Massey has shared a photo on Instagram and it left a few of his fans confused. In the picture, Vikrant is seen taking part in a puja with his mother and fiancée Sheetal Thakur by his side.

Vikrant is seen in a white kurta pyjama while Sheetal and his mother are in yellow outfits. They are all sitting in what appears to be their new house, surrounded by other friends and family members, for a greh-pravesh ceremony.


Sharing the photos, Vikrant assured his followers that he was not married just yet, despite what the photos make look like. "With my human-modak & better-half #FeelingYellow @aamnamassey @sheetalthakur PS: Not yet married. Please reserve your wishes," he wrote in the caption.

Reacting the photo, his colleagues and followers showered the couple with good wishes. "Wah wah," wrote actor Gulshan Devaiah. A fan wrote, "This is such an adorable and peaceful picture." "Soo happy for you Lot of love and biig hugs," wrote another.

Recently, Vikrant has shared on Instagram that Sheetal and him have bought a new house for themselves in Mumbai. He had posted a photo that showed the two at the empty new house.

Vikrant and Sheetal, who featured together in the first season of ALTBalaji’s web-series Broken But Beautiful, got engaged in the presence of close friends and family members in a private roka ceremony in November 2019.

About his engagement, Vikrant had told Koimoi, “I think I would like to speak about this at the right time, but yes we had a very small private function. I would talk about marriage and everything at the right time.” In another interview during the promotions of Chhapaak, he had said that he and Sheetal were planning to get married in 2020.

Vikrant was seen last year with Yami Gautam in Ginny Weds Sunny and in Alankrita Shrivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. He also had Arati Kadav’s sci-fi film Cargo. He will be seen next in Vinil Mathew’s Haseen Dillruba alongside Taapsee Pannu.

Vikrant Massey reminisced about giving his first shot as an actor.
Farah Khan and Vikrant Massey have said that their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts were hacked.
Priyanka Chopra took the hot wings challenge on Hot Ones again.
Ayushmann Khurrana is in Assam for a film shoot.
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur recently bought a house.
Jawaani Jaaneman stars Tabu, Saif Ali Khan and newcomer Alaya F in prominent roles.
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
Navya Naveli Nanda with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.
Carry Minati has more than 28 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.
Jaan Kumar Sanu poses with his father, Kumar Sanu.
Deepika Padukone posted a funny video with her friend. Richa Chadha reacted to latest developments around controversial Tandav show.
Sana Khan left showbiz in October last year and married Mufti Anas Saiyad in November.
Deepika Padukone posted a funny video of her dancing with a friend.
Salaar will star Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in important roles.
Kangana Ranaut called herself a 'failure' for not being able to prevent the farmers' protest from turning violent.
Fans believe the mystery person in Katrina Kaif's new selfie is Vicky Kaushal.
Tanvi Azmi stars in recently released web film, Tribhanga.
