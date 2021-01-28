Vikrant Massey shares pic with fiancee Sheetal Thakur, tells fans they shouldn't congratulate him on marriage just yet
Actor Vikrant Massey has shared a photo on Instagram and it left a few of his fans confused. In the picture, Vikrant is seen taking part in a puja with his mother and fiancée Sheetal Thakur by his side.
Vikrant is seen in a white kurta pyjama while Sheetal and his mother are in yellow outfits. They are all sitting in what appears to be their new house, surrounded by other friends and family members, for a greh-pravesh ceremony.
Sharing the photos, Vikrant assured his followers that he was not married just yet, despite what the photos make look like. "With my human-modak & better-half #FeelingYellow @aamnamassey @sheetalthakur PS: Not yet married. Please reserve your wishes," he wrote in the caption.
Reacting the photo, his colleagues and followers showered the couple with good wishes. "Wah wah," wrote actor Gulshan Devaiah. A fan wrote, "This is such an adorable and peaceful picture." "Soo happy for you Lot of love and biig hugs," wrote another.
Recently, Vikrant has shared on Instagram that Sheetal and him have bought a new house for themselves in Mumbai. He had posted a photo that showed the two at the empty new house.
Vikrant and Sheetal, who featured together in the first season of ALTBalaji’s web-series Broken But Beautiful, got engaged in the presence of close friends and family members in a private roka ceremony in November 2019.
About his engagement, Vikrant had told Koimoi, “I think I would like to speak about this at the right time, but yes we had a very small private function. I would talk about marriage and everything at the right time.” In another interview during the promotions of Chhapaak, he had said that he and Sheetal were planning to get married in 2020.
Vikrant was seen last year with Yami Gautam in Ginny Weds Sunny and in Alankrita Shrivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. He also had Arati Kadav’s sci-fi film Cargo. He will be seen next in Vinil Mathew’s Haseen Dillruba alongside Taapsee Pannu.
