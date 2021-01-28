IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neetu Kapoor reminisces about her ‘first dance’ with Rishi Kapoor, shares video
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
bollywood

Neetu Kapoor reminisces about her ‘first dance’ with Rishi Kapoor, shares video

Neetu Kapoor shared the video of her 'first dance' with late husband Rishi Kapoor - the song Shaam Suhani Aayi from their 1975 film Zinda Dil.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:26 PM IST

Neetu Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and shared a video of the first time she ever danced with her husband, the late Rishi Kapoor. She took to Instagram to post the song Shaam Suhani Aayi from their 1975 film Zinda Dil.

“Our first dance,” Neetu wrote, adding loved-up emojis. Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart and hug emojis on the post. Manish Malhotra correctly remembered the name of the film that the song was from and added heart emojis.

Fans also sent Neetu love. “What a lovely couple! Loved watching your movies. Rishi Sir is in our hearts forever.. there is no one like him,” one wrote. “U and rishiji are my favourite couple nd grew up watching your movies.The chemustry that you both shared does not exist between any other pair,” another wrote. A third sent ‘much love to this evergreen pair’.


Rishi died on April 30 after a two-year battle with cancer. He is survived by wife Neetu and their children, Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor.

Last week, on their wedding anniversary, Neetu shared an emotional video of their precious memories. “Justttt. Would have been 41 years today,” she captioned it, along with a broken heart emoji.

Also read: Pamela Anderson gets married for sixth time, ties knot with her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst

Neetu is set to return to acting after several years with Raj Mehta’s comedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Before leaving for the shoot location in Chandigarh, she remembered Rishi, and revealed that Ranbir and Riddhima encouraged her to do the film.

Sharing a photo with the other cast members, Neetu wrote, “My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey!! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #jugjuggjeeyo. P.S. - We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neetu kapoor rishi kapoor

Related Stories

Alia Bhatt posing with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt.
Alia Bhatt posing with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt.
bollywood

Inside Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranthambore vacation: Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan pose with their best girls

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 31, 2020 04:26 PM IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s New Year vacation with their families in Ranthambore is simply picture-perfect. Here are all the photos from the vacation.
READ FULL STORY
Neetu Singh has shared photos with Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.
Neetu Singh has shared photos with Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.
bollywood

Neetu Kapoor gets reflective about 2020, talks about losing Rishi Kapoor and getting support from Ranbir, Riddhima

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 29, 2020 04:09 PM IST
Neetu Kapoor has shared an emotional note as 2020 comes to a close. The veteran actor talked about losing husband Rishi Kapoor and making a comeback to movies.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
bollywood

Neetu Kapoor reminisces about her ‘first dance’ with Rishi Kapoor, shares video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:26 PM IST
Neetu Kapoor shared the video of her 'first dance' with late husband Rishi Kapoor - the song Shaam Suhani Aayi from their 1975 film Zinda Dil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Naveli Nanda with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.
Navya Naveli Nanda with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.
bollywood

Navya parties with Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya; posts then-and-now photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda shared then-and-now photos with her girl squad - Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Her post gave a glimpse into their close friendship over the years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Carry Minati has more than 28 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.
Carry Minati has more than 28 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.
bollywood

YouTuber Carry Minati responds to allegations of being an ‘online bully’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:54 PM IST
YouTuber Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati addressed allegations of being an 'online bully'. He said that he takes permission before roasting someone and his videos have a 'positive impact'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaan Kumar Sanu poses with his father, Kumar Sanu.
Jaan Kumar Sanu poses with his father, Kumar Sanu.
bollywood

Jaan says his dad hasn't helped him in his career: 'Not afraid to speak truth'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:34 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss contestant, Jaan Kumar Sanu, has said that his father, Kumar Sanu, hasn't helped him in his career as a singer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone posted a funny video with her friend. Richa Chadha reacted to latest developments around controversial Tandav show.
Deepika Padukone posted a funny video with her friend. Richa Chadha reacted to latest developments around controversial Tandav show.
bollywood

Deepika posts a funny dance video with a friend, Richa reacts to Tandav row

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Deepika Padukone shared a funny video where her friend does the Garba dance. Richa Chadha reacted to Supreme Court's refusal to grant relief to the makers and actors of controversial Amazon series series, Tandav.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sana Khan left showbiz in October last year and married Mufti Anas Saiyad in November.
Sana Khan left showbiz in October last year and married Mufti Anas Saiyad in November.
bollywood

Sana Khan 'heartbroken' over negative video made by 'highlighting my past'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Sana Khan has spoken about an unnamed person who, she says, has made a negative video on her and talked about her past. She expressed her disappointment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone posted a funny video of her dancing with a friend.
Deepika Padukone posted a funny video of her dancing with a friend.
bollywood

Deepika post hilarious video of a friend who can 'do garba to any music', watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Deepika Padukone shared a funny video where her friend and she do the Garba. Watch Deepika's reaction to her friend's dance moves.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salaar will star Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in important roles.
Salaar will star Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in important roles.
bollywood

Happy birthday Shruti Haasan: Actor to star opposite Prabhas in Salaar

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:18 PM IST
Prashanth Neel, known for directing hit Kannada film KGF Chapter 1, took to Twitter to announce that Shruti Haasan would star in his film Salaar with Baahubali actor Prabhas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut called herself a 'failure' for not being able to prevent the farmers' protest from turning violent.
Kangana Ranaut called herself a 'failure' for not being able to prevent the farmers' protest from turning violent.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut calls herself 'failure' over violence at farmers' protest

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut said that she could feel her 'enormous failure' as she could not prevent the farmers' protest from turning violent on Republic Day, despite her best efforts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fans believe the mystery person in Katrina Kaif's new selfie is Vicky Kaushal.
Fans believe the mystery person in Katrina Kaif's new selfie is Vicky Kaushal.
bollywood

Katrina cuddles up to mystery person in new photo, fans say it's Vicky Kaushal

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Katrina Kaif shared a picture of herself snuggling up with a mystery person. While she cropped out his face, fans shared pictures of Vicky Kaushal in a similar T-shirt and jumped to the conclusion that it is him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tanvi Azmi stars in recently released web film, Tribhanga.
Tanvi Azmi stars in recently released web film, Tribhanga.
bollywood

Tanvi Azmi: We don’t see women as real human beings in our films

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:43 AM IST
While many feel that roles being written for women in Bollywood have undergone a change, actor Tanvi Azmi feels that there is still a long way to go before there is a total overhaul
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal married on January 24 in Alibaug.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal married on January 24 in Alibaug.
bollywood

Manish Malhotra shares unseen family moments from Varun Dhawan's wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has shared some unseen pictures of their family from actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding earlier this month. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor hail from film families.
Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor hail from film families.
bollywood

Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor enjoy a girls' night out, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:54 PM IST
Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda were spotted together after an outing in Mumbai. See their pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu has begun training for Shabaash Mithu.
Taapsee Pannu has begun training for Shabaash Mithu.
bollywood

Taapsee begins ‘romance with the bat and ball’ as she trains for Shabaash Mithu

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:09 AM IST
Taapsee Pannu, who is set to play cricketer Mithali Raj in a biopic titled Shabaash Mithu, has begun training for the film. See the picture shared by the actor from her training session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan was nervous to begin shooting for Mayday.
Amitabh Bachchan was nervous to begin shooting for Mayday.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan wants to 'run away and hide’ as he begins shooting for Mayday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:50 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan experienced feelings of nervousness and apprehension as he began shooting for Ajay Devgn's directorial venture Mayday. See co-star Rakul Preet Singh's reaction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP