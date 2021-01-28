Neetu Kapoor reminisces about her ‘first dance’ with Rishi Kapoor, shares video
Neetu Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and shared a video of the first time she ever danced with her husband, the late Rishi Kapoor. She took to Instagram to post the song Shaam Suhani Aayi from their 1975 film Zinda Dil.
“Our first dance,” Neetu wrote, adding loved-up emojis. Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart and hug emojis on the post. Manish Malhotra correctly remembered the name of the film that the song was from and added heart emojis.
Fans also sent Neetu love. “What a lovely couple! Loved watching your movies. Rishi Sir is in our hearts forever.. there is no one like him,” one wrote. “U and rishiji are my favourite couple nd grew up watching your movies.The chemustry that you both shared does not exist between any other pair,” another wrote. A third sent ‘much love to this evergreen pair’.
Rishi died on April 30 after a two-year battle with cancer. He is survived by wife Neetu and their children, Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor.
Last week, on their wedding anniversary, Neetu shared an emotional video of their precious memories. “Justttt. Would have been 41 years today,” she captioned it, along with a broken heart emoji.
Neetu is set to return to acting after several years with Raj Mehta’s comedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Before leaving for the shoot location in Chandigarh, she remembered Rishi, and revealed that Ranbir and Riddhima encouraged her to do the film.
Sharing a photo with the other cast members, Neetu wrote, “My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey!! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #jugjuggjeeyo. P.S. - We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture.”
Jaan says his dad hasn't helped him in his career: 'Not afraid to speak truth'
