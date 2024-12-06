Vikrant Massey talks about wanting validation, how 12th Fail’s success was important to him

Actor Vikrant Massey has opened up about his film 12th Fail, wanting validation from the film industry and success as well as failure in life. In an interview with Indian Express, Vikrant talked about his "urge to be validated by more people and not just be labelled an alternate actor". He also shared how he has seen people change "in success and failure". (Also Read | Vikrant Massey returns to work after announcing ‘long break’, shoots for next with Shanaya Kapoor in Dehradun) Vikrant Massey was last seen in The Sabarmati Report.

Vikrant opens up about 12th Fail

Talking about 12th Fail, Vikrant said, “Validation from the industry has come in, and I was longing for it. I always backed myself and continue to do so, but it was very important for me, deep within me, I had this urge to be validated by more people and not just be labelled an alternate actor. 12th Fail’s commercial success was important to me. There are a lot more roles coming my way, and a lot many producers want to work with me now. I wanted that. I am happy, but I also know it’s all very temporary, and people change with time.”

Vikrant on success and failure

“My mechanism to deal with success and failure is the same. I don’t take either very seriously. Everything is so temporary in life. I have seen people change like the weather in success and failure. I move on very quickly and don’t sit with either for too long. The same things can change equally fast the moment you trip again and are back to where you began,” he added.

The 2023 biographical drama film is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It is based on the 2019 non-fiction book by Anurag Pathak about Manoj Kumar Sharma. The film also stars Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

About Vikrant's films

The actor was last seen in The Sabarmati Report. It released in theatres on November 15. The film is based on the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002. The Sabarmati Report, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, also features Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles.

He is also a part of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Zero Se Restart, which chronicles the making of his 2023 film 12th Fail. The documentary film is narrated, edited and directed by Jaskunwar Kohli. It will be out on December 13.