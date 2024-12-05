Vikrant Massey returns to work after announcing ‘long break’, shoots for next with Shanaya Kapoor in Dehradun

Actor Vikrant Massey recently shocked his fans when he announced plans to take a long break from acting, with many wondering if he was considering retirement. However, Vikrant has resumed work and is currently shooting for his next film in Dehradun. Also read: Vikrant Massey backtracks on ‘retirement’ announcement, clarifies he is going on a long break Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey are shooting in Dehradun for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

Vikrant back at work

Vikrant was recently spotted in Dehradun, where he is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Shanaya Kapoor. The appearance comes after Vikrant's announcement about taking a break from acting, which sparked a frenzy among his fans.

As the team started the shoot in Dehradun, Vikrant was seen wearing a black puffer jacket. A video of him meeting Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has surfaced on social media where he was seen greeting the politician. They were seen shaking hands and chatting. Meanwhile, Shanaya was spotted wearing a sweater with a denim pant.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will explore a contemporary take on romance and ghosting. The plot of the project remains under wraps at the moment. As per reports, the film is directed by Santosh Singh and is being produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla. It has been written by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla. The music will be composed by Vishal Mishra.

Vikrant plans a break

On Monday, Vikrant took to Instagram to announce a break from acting after 2025. “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor,” Vikrant wrote in the note. He added, “So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between."

However, later the actor clarified that he didn’t mean retirement in his note. In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Vikrant broke his silence on people thinking he is quitting acting.

“I’m not retiring… Just burned out. Need a long break. Miss home and health are also acting up… People misread it [the social media post]," Vikrant said, adding, “Acting is all I can do. And it has given me everything I have. My physical and mental health have taken a hit. I just want to take some time off, want to better my craft. I feel a sense of monotony at the moment. My post has been misinterpreted. That I am quiting or retiring from acting. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health. I would be back when the time feels right.”