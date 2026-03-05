Vipul Amrutlal Shah slams Sudipto Sen's ‘WhatsApp forwards’ criticism for The Kerala Story 2: ‘His script was trash’

Recently, Sudipto Sen, director of The Kerala Story, criticised the sequel’s research and claimed that the film was based on WhatsApp forwards. While the director later clarified that his remarks had been misconstrued, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, producer of The Kerala Story 2, has reacted strongly to Sen’s criticism. Vipul Amrutlal Shah reacts to Sudipto Sen's criticism for The Kerala Story 2.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah hits back at Sudipto Sen's criticism for The Kerala Story 2 In an interview with India Today, Vipul talked about Sudipto Sen's criticism and said, “I would say grapes are sour. To be very honest, I have never spoken about this, but I would like to put it to rest. He had written a script for The Kerala Story 2, which was absolutely trash. I did not want to make that film, and that is why I went ahead with [The Kerala Story 2 director] Kamakhya [Narayan Singh].”

Vipul added, “He doesn’t even know what research we have done. He was not part of the entire research process, so how can he make those comments? I don’t usually comment, but when somebody attacks my film, that is when I am compelled to react. Otherwise, I don’t like to react. The film has been released, and I know the statements he made are baseless. That’s all I can say.”

What Sudipto Sen said Earlier, in an interview with the same publication, Sudipto Sen revealed why he isn’t directing the sequel and said, “For the first film, I researched the subject for 10 years. I could stand by every word and visual in that film. If the sequel expands beyond Kerala into other states, I cannot rely on WhatsApp forwards or newspaper reports. Sensitive subjects require deep research and long-term study. Without that foundation, I wouldn’t feel responsible enough to direct it.”

However, the director later said that his statement had been misconstrued and claimed that he turned down the film because his research was limited to one region.

About The Kerala Story 2’s legal troubles After a plea seeking to cancel the censor certificate for The Kerala Story 2 was filed, the Kerala High Court ordered a stay on its release. The interim order was passed by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, deferring the film’s release from February 27 for 15 days.

However, a bench of Justices S. A. Dharmadhikari and P. V. Balakrishnan lifted the stay, allowing the film to release in theatres as planned.

About The Kerala Story 2 Helmed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures, the film tells the story of three women who become victims of an abusive plot after marrying outside their religion.

A sequel to the 2023 film The Kerala Story, the film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha in the lead roles.

The film opened to mixed reviews from audiences and has so far collected only ₹20.15 crore at the domestic box office. It is lagging behind its first part, which collected ₹302 crore worldwide.