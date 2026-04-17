Vipul Amrutlal Shah wins cheque bounce case linked to London Dreams after 16 years: ‘Justice delayed, not denied’
Vipul Amrutlal Shah had directed the 2009 Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn-starrer London Dreams and was embroiled in a long legal battle.
Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah won a 16-year-long cheque dishonour case tied to the 2009 film London Dreams. On Thursday, April 15, the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Andheri delivered a judgment, bringing closure to a long legal battle that began over a decade and a half ago. Vipul’s lawyer mentioned in a statement that while justice might have been delayed in the case, it was not denied.
Vipul Amrutlal Shah wins 16-year-old cheque bounce case
Vipul’s advocate released a statement to the press that reads: “Vipul Amrutlal Shah has finally won a 16-year-old, long-drawn cheque-bouncing case against the producers of London Dreams. In 2009, Mr Shah, through his company Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, had extended a loan to the producers to complete their film. The repayment cheque issued by the producers was dishonoured by their bank upon presentation.”
It further reads: “After a gruelling legal process spanning 16 years, the Learned Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Andheri, vide its order dated April 15, 2026, held the producers, Mr PJ Singh and Mrs Gita Bhalla Singh, guilty and convicted them for offences punishable under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The producers have been directed to pay within 90 days, failing which they will face imprisonment of 9 months. Justice delayed, but not denied.”
What is the case all about?
In 2009, Vipul directed a Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Asin-starrer titled London Dreams. Through his company, Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, he extended a loan to the film’s producers to support the project’s completion. However, the repayment cheque issued by the producers bounced, triggering legal proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.{{/usCountry}}
In 2009, Vipul directed a Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Asin-starrer titled London Dreams. Through his company, Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, he extended a loan to the film’s producers to support the project’s completion. However, the repayment cheque issued by the producers bounced, triggering legal proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.{{/usCountry}}
After years of court hearings and delays, the court has now found producer PJ Singh and his wife, Gita Bhalla Singh, guilty of cheque dishonour. They have been directed to clear their dues within 90 days; failing which, they will face legal consequences and be sent to prison for nine months.
About London Dreams{{/usCountry}}
After years of court hearings and delays, the court has now found producer PJ Singh and his wife, Gita Bhalla Singh, guilty of cheque dishonour. They have been directed to clear their dues within 90 days; failing which, they will face legal consequences and be sent to prison for nine months.
About London Dreams{{/usCountry}}
In 2009, the Economic Times reported that Vipul, Salman and Ajay took pay cuts to complete the film. Rajkumar Santoshi was initially supposed to direct, but Vipul took over. This was supposed to be the actors’ big reunion after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). But soon, a ₹120 crore deal from Studio 18 fell through. Vipul reportedly waived his ₹10 crore fee, and both actors took 25% fee cuts to complete the film.{{/usCountry}}
In 2009, the Economic Times reported that Vipul, Salman and Ajay took pay cuts to complete the film. Rajkumar Santoshi was initially supposed to direct, but Vipul took over. This was supposed to be the actors’ big reunion after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). But soon, a ₹120 crore deal from Studio 18 fell through. Vipul reportedly waived his ₹10 crore fee, and both actors took 25% fee cuts to complete the film.{{/usCountry}}
Vipul told the press then that the financial troubles were due to the ‘global economic crisis’. “Yes, this happened sometime at the end of 2008. When the global economy crashed, all of us on board London Dreams - that is Salman, Ajay, my senior technicians and staff sat down and said, 'We have a choice to either go ahead and shoot the film on the lavish scale that we had envisioned it; and take a pay cut ourselves. Or we had to cut corners.'” he told ET. The film, however, did not live up to the hype.
Vipul recently produced The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and starring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha.
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