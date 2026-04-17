Vipul Amrutlal Shah wins cheque bounce case linked to London Dreams after 16 years: ‘Justice delayed, not denied’

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah won a 16-year-long cheque dishonour case tied to the 2009 film London Dreams. On Thursday, April 15, the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Andheri delivered a judgment, bringing closure to a long legal battle that began over a decade and a half ago. Vipul’s lawyer mentioned in a statement that while justice might have been delayed in the case, it was not denied.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah wins 16-year-old cheque bounce case

Vipul Amrutlal Shah won a 16-year-old cheque bounce case linked to London Dreams.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vipul’s advocate released a statement to the press that reads: “Vipul Amrutlal Shah has finally won a 16-year-old, long-drawn cheque-bouncing case against the producers of London Dreams. In 2009, Mr Shah, through his company Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, had extended a loan to the producers to complete their film. The repayment cheque issued by the producers was dishonoured by their bank upon presentation.”

It further reads: “After a gruelling legal process spanning 16 years, the Learned Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Andheri, vide its order dated April 15, 2026, held the producers, Mr PJ Singh and Mrs Gita Bhalla Singh, guilty and convicted them for offences punishable under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The producers have been directed to pay within 90 days, failing which they will face imprisonment of 9 months. Justice delayed, but not denied.”

What is the case all about?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In 2009, Vipul directed a Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Asin-starrer titled London Dreams. Through his company, Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, he extended a loan to the film’s producers to support the project’s completion. However, the repayment cheque issued by the producers bounced, triggering legal proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2009, Vipul directed a Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Asin-starrer titled London Dreams. Through his company, Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, he extended a loan to the film’s producers to support the project’s completion. However, the repayment cheque issued by the producers bounced, triggering legal proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} After years of court hearings and delays, the court has now found producer PJ Singh and his wife, Gita Bhalla Singh, guilty of cheque dishonour. They have been directed to clear their dues within 90 days; failing which, they will face legal consequences and be sent to prison for nine months. About London Dreams {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After years of court hearings and delays, the court has now found producer PJ Singh and his wife, Gita Bhalla Singh, guilty of cheque dishonour. They have been directed to clear their dues within 90 days; failing which, they will face legal consequences and be sent to prison for nine months. About London Dreams {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In 2009, the Economic Times reported that Vipul, Salman and Ajay took pay cuts to complete the film. Rajkumar Santoshi was initially supposed to direct, but Vipul took over. This was supposed to be the actors’ big reunion after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). But soon, a ₹120 crore deal from Studio 18 fell through. Vipul reportedly waived his ₹10 crore fee, and both actors took 25% fee cuts to complete the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2009, the Economic Times reported that Vipul, Salman and Ajay took pay cuts to complete the film. Rajkumar Santoshi was initially supposed to direct, but Vipul took over. This was supposed to be the actors’ big reunion after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). But soon, a ₹120 crore deal from Studio 18 fell through. Vipul reportedly waived his ₹10 crore fee, and both actors took 25% fee cuts to complete the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vipul told the press then that the financial troubles were due to the ‘global economic crisis’. “Yes, this happened sometime at the end of 2008. When the global economy crashed, all of us on board London Dreams - that is Salman, Ajay, my senior technicians and staff sat down and said, 'We have a choice to either go ahead and shoot the film on the lavish scale that we had envisioned it; and take a pay cut ourselves. Or we had to cut corners.'” he told ET. The film, however, did not live up to the hype.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vipul recently produced The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and starring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON