Vir Das recalls Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor fighting over a piece of cake in business class: ‘Heard chikad chikad’

Comedian-actor Vir Das has fond memories of meeting late actor Rishi Kapoor, and recalled an awkward moment when he heard the actor fighting with his wife and actor Neetu Kapoor in a flight. He admits he was surprised when Rishi got up from his seat and came to sit with him. Vir Das worked with late actor Rishi Kapoor in Namaste London.

Vir recalls

Recently, Vir joined Sakshi Shivdasani and Naina Bhan on their podcast, Moment of Silence, where he recalled his meeting with Rishi Kapoor. He worked with Rishi in Namaste London.

Vir recalled his first meeting with Rishi Kapoor, where the actor called him a "cool guy”. The comedian shared that Rishi Kapoor asked for his name, and after Vir introduced himself, Rishi Kapoor asked him to shake hands. Vir jokingly described the experience, saying that shaking hands with Rishi Kapoor made him feel like a heroine from one of his films, with all his “masculine energy draining away”. Rishi Kapoor then praised Vir, calling him a great actor and asking him to promise to continue acting.

The comedian ran into the late veteran actor five years later on a flight, and heard Neetu and Rishi fighting over a piece of cake

Vir said, “I’m in the back of a flight, and like in the front of the flight, I hear some chikad chikad happening between a couple in business class, ‘You can’t eat the cake.’ ‘I want to eat the cake.’ ‘You’re not allowed to eat the cake. The doctor said no cake.’ ‘I want the bloody cake. What the f**k?’ Then, Rishi Kapoor stands up.”

He added, “He’s like, ‘Arre, Vir.’ He comes and sits down next to me, and he tells me this story. He’s like you know… and he gave me this list of guys who started with him. Then at some point, he’s like, ‘You’re going to eat your cake?’ Then Rishi Kapoor ate my cake.”

More about Rishi and Neetu

Rishi and Neetu got married on January 22, 1980. They have two children--Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. In the 1970s and 1980s, the couple starred in several hits together, such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie, Besharam, and many more, inspiring generations with both their on-screen and off-screen romance.

The actor died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67, after battling leukaemia. Rishi's final film was Sharmaji Namkeen (2022), which was released posthumously. Since he could not complete filming, Paresh Rawal stepped in to finish his portions.