'I'm Rajinder Poha': Vir Das says his family invented poha as he is quizzed on his work in NY in hilarious video. Watch

Vir Das is basking in the release of his new Netflix special Fool Volume. He has now found a hilarious way to promote his new show through a video on the streets of New York. Vir featured in a video by content creator Feroz Khan Zadran, who often posts videos of ordinary people talking about their work. Vir Das said that he does 'poha in the day' and stand up comedy 'in the night'.

What made Vir's video rather hilarious was how the comedian joked about his name and claimed his family invented poha. Vir crossposted the video, and later shared it on his X handle as well.

What Vir said

In the video, Vir says, “I make snack. My name is Rajinder. Have you heard of Poha? It’s like an Indian snack. My family invented it. My name is Rajinder Poha. We have been doing for 300 years. I also do stand-up comedy under a different name… standup name is Vir Das. You can find me on Netflix. I have a new special called Fool Volume but primarily I’m Rajinder Poha. It's like spices and a little bit of carbs and alcohol."

Vir is then asked how he manages his time, to which he continues his deadpan humour and adds, “I do poha in the day and standup at night. Sometimes, if I'm hungry, I will do poha at night too! I came here to do some standup last night, and then I am just having meetings about poha in the morning. I think Americans are ready for poha!”

Sharing the video, Vir wrote in the caption: “Finally happened. Got stopped on the street in New York.”

Fan reactions

Noted photographer Daboo Ratnani commented, “Only Vir can do this! (laughing face emoticon).” Actors Mrunal Thakur and Shreya Chaudhry added laugh emojis in the comments section of the video on Instagram.

A fan quipped, “Some people in the comments are taking this too seriously, it’s just Rajinder Poha doing his promo man!” A second fan commented, “How seriously he was talking about Poha, even though I know him, I still believed him for a sec!”

Fool Volume, Vir's latest standup special, was released on Netflix on July 18.