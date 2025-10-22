Vir Das skewers troll asking him to stop driving to prevent pollution: ‘A rocket is not comparable to transport’

Indian comedian-actor Vir Das is unsure why firecrackers are burnt during Diwali, given that most people are aware of their hazardous impact on the air everyone breathes. Vir took to his X account to post about this, and received a comment from a user suggesting he stop driving his car to prevent pollution instead. Vir did not mince his words in reply to this comment. (Also read: 'Woke up to Delhi's AQI at 447': Vaani Kapoor advises celebrating Diwali without ‘dimming the air we breathe’) Vir Das reacted to a user urging him to stop using his car when he talked about pollution.(AFP)

What Vir said

Vir wrote, “Whether pre-existing pollution is because of stubble burning, or aliens landing. To know something is already hazardous and then to deliberately make it worse for yourself and your family. It’s inexplicable. Young kids, old parents, their lungs won’t ask whose fault it is.”

In response, a user said, “Stop driving car immediatly. Dont pollute our environment deliberately.” Vir replied back, adding, “A rocket is not comparable to transport…. unless you shove it up your a**, it’s a VERY large rocket, and your work is VERY close by. Also… please don’t actually try this at home.”

More details

In recent years, major metropolitan cities across the country have been shrouded in thick smog, with the AQI (Air Quality Index) often reaching the ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ range post Diwali. In the last 24 hours, the AQI in Delhi has remained in the ‘very poor’ range, marking yet another year of deteriorating air quality.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe. The 'severe' air quality affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, as per the CPCB.

Earlier Vaani Kapoor and Mira Rajput had urged people to rethink ways of celebrating Diwali given there is so much air pollution as a consequence.