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Vir Das slams delivery app for sending a fake watch worth 50,000, calls it ‘full scam’. Watch

Comedian Vir Das revealed receiving ‘fake watch’ through delivery app after paying ₹50,000. He shared update on the situation later. 

Jun 16, 2026 10:59 am IST
By Riya Sharma
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Comedian, actor and filmmaker Vir Das recently took to social media to share a troubling experience he allegedly faced with grocery and quick-commerce platform Zepto. The comedian claimed that despite paying nearly 50,000 for an Apple Watch, he was initially delivered what appeared to be a counterfeit product. His post quickly gained attention online, prompting a response from the company.

Vir Das slams delievery app for sending fake watch

Vir Das slams delivery app for sending him fake watch.

On Monday, Vir shared a video on X showing the watch he had received. According to him, the product delivered looked nothing like an authentic Apple Watch and instead appeared to be a low-cost imitation manufactured in China. Questioning the platform over the delivery, he wrote, "Okay. Am I wrong, do all Apple Watches look like this or is @ZeptoNow @zeptocares being shady with China copies? By the way, their customer device agent on the phone said there’s nothing they could do. Full scam. We needed one quick for a shoot. They charged us 50k."

A few hours later, Vir shared an update with his followers, revealing that the issue had been resolved. Posting a screenshot of his conversation with the delivery platform, he confirmed that Zepto had delivered the genuine Apple Watch he had originally ordered.

Providing an update on the situation, he wrote, "Update. @ZeptoNow has been in touch post social media, and a real Apple Watch has been delivered. China maal sent back. I don't know why this is on the news 🤷‍♂️ but since it is... want to clarify what I told the Zepto exec. Not the driver's fault."

Vir also made it clear that he did not hold the delivery personnel responsible for the incident, instead suggesting that the issue may have occurred elsewhere in the supply chain. His clarification was appreciated by several users online, who praised him for acknowledging the efforts of the delivery staff while still raising concerns about the product mix-up.

About Vir Das' recent and upcoming work

Vir was last seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. Backed by Aamir Khan's production banner, the film also featured Mona Singh, Imran Khan and Mithila Palkar in prominent roles. The film marked Vir's directorial debut, although it failed to make a significant impact at the box office.

The actor-filmmaker is now preparing for his next directorial venture, Baara Number. The psychological horror film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Sheeba Chaddha, Arunoday Singh, Ahsaas Channa, Atul Kulkarni, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Suhail Nayyar, Puja Sarup and Naveen Kaushik. The project is currently in development.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

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