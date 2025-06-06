'Donald Trump and Elon Musk are fighting like two school girls': Vir Das reviews US Pres and Tesla founder's ugly feud

Vir Das' take on Musk VS Trump row

On Friday, Vir took to Instagram and posted a long note about Trump Vs Musk row, captioning it, "Requesting privacy at this time." Vir, in his post, wrote, “Love is complicated. When a relationship grows despite both peoples best intentions, the universe sends them on separate paths. They deserve the privacy to separate in peace and with best wishes of the world. Here's wishing Elon and Donald the best in their separate paths.”

"Actually wait...they are fighting like two school girls. Yep. Cults of personality require sycophancy and submission. Insecure strongmen require conmen basking in their shadow. Combining two is metaphorically and literally like trying to shove a d**k inside another d**k. It's technically possible, but probably painful," he added.

What happened between Trump and Musk

Former allies Donald Trump and Elon Musk have turned their friendship into an escalating feud. The fallout between the US president and the billionaire unfolded in public view, resulting in personal attacks and political threats.

After Musk's departure from the Oval Office on May 31, he started criticising the Trump administration’s 'One Big Beautiful Bill' and warned that it would increase the federal deficit and undo the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) efforts.

On Thursday, Musk made a shocking statement, claiming that Trump has not made the Jeffrey Epstein files public because his name is on them. Trump responded by threatening to terminate government contracts and subsidies for Musk’s companies on June 6.