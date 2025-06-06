Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
'Donald Trump and Elon Musk are fighting like two school girls': Vir Das reviews US Pres and Tesla founder's ugly feud

ByRitika Kumar
Jun 06, 2025 06:59 PM IST

Comedian Vir Das humorously reflected on Donald Trump and Elon Musk's falling out, suggesting that their conflict reminds one of school children.

Actor-comedian Vir Das has given his hilarious take on the ongoing feud between US President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk. Trump and Musk's relationship collapsed monumentally as both stirred up a no-holds-barred feud online. (Also read: How Donald Trump-Elon Musk tensions went from bad to worse in days: A blow-by-blow recap)

Vir Das responded to Elon Musk and Donald Trump's online feud on Friday.

Vir Das' take on Musk VS Trump row

On Friday, Vir took to Instagram and posted a long note about Trump Vs Musk row, captioning it, "Requesting privacy at this time." Vir, in his post, wrote, “Love is complicated. When a relationship grows despite both peoples best intentions, the universe sends them on separate paths. They deserve the privacy to separate in peace and with best wishes of the world. Here's wishing Elon and Donald the best in their separate paths.”

"Actually wait...they are fighting like two school girls. Yep. Cults of personality require sycophancy and submission. Insecure strongmen require conmen basking in their shadow. Combining two is metaphorically and literally like trying to shove a d**k inside another d**k. It's technically possible, but probably painful," he added.

What happened between Trump and Musk

Former allies Donald Trump and Elon Musk have turned their friendship into an escalating feud. The fallout between the US president and the billionaire unfolded in public view, resulting in personal attacks and political threats.

After Musk's departure from the Oval Office on May 31, he started criticising the Trump administration’s 'One Big Beautiful Bill' and warned that it would increase the federal deficit and undo the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) efforts.

On Thursday, Musk made a shocking statement, claiming that Trump has not made the Jeffrey Epstein files public because his name is on them. Trump responded by threatening to terminate government contracts and subsidies for Musk’s companies on June 6.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Friday, June 06, 2025
