Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vir Das wants to slap his neighbour for screaming at food delivery guy: ‘Have a little goddamn patience’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 04, 2025 10:14 AM IST

Vir Das highlights the struggles of food delivery workers after witnessing a neighbour berate a delivery agent for being late.

Actor-comedian Vir Das is speaking up for the tough job of a food delivery guy. In a fresh tweet, Vir posted about his neighbour scolding a delivery agent for being 10 minutes late.

Actor-comedian Vir Das wrote in a tweet about how delivery guys are always in a rush and still have to get mistreatment from customers.
Actor-comedian Vir Das wrote in a tweet about how delivery guys are always in a rush and still have to get mistreatment from customers.

Vir Das calls out rude neighbour

Vir said he wanted to slap his neighbour for his rude and unkind behaviour. “Heard someone in the building next door having at a delivery guy. Dude is ten mins late. Never wanted to slap someone more. In Mumbai, the average delivery guy driving an e-scooter is re-enacting the Martian on his way to you. Have a little goddam patience,” he wrote.

Vir's followers agreed with him. “And with half the roads dug up, it is inhumane to expect quick delivery,” wrote one. “And after all be grateful to people who makes your life easier... Without gratitude a man will always be scumbag,” read another tweet. “These kinds don't have b**ls or spine to remove their frustration at the place of its origin, hence at these poor gig workers. SHAME on such residents,” read another tweet.

Vir Das' post against Air India

The comedian is quite active on Twitter. Commenting on real life issues and even social problems. Recently, he said Air India didn't provide a wheelchair for his wife, recovering from a fractured foot, despite it being pre-booked on the airline's Pranaam service.

In response, a spokesperson of the Tata-owned carrier admitted that the comedian's experience fell "short of expectations" and noted that there was a delay, not a denial, in providing the wheelchair to his wife, Shivani Mathur.

Vir criticised the airline in a long post on X, saying he paid 50,000 each for two seats in the Air India flight from Mumbai to Delhi on Monday evening but faced multiple issues during the journey. Hours after Vir's post, the airline released a statement, saying that they have taken note of the matter with concern.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vir Das wants to slap his neighbour for screaming at food delivery guy: ‘Have a little goddamn patience’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On