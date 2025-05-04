Vir Das wants to slap his neighbour for screaming at food delivery guy: ‘Have a little goddamn patience’

Actor-comedian Vir Das is speaking up for the tough job of a food delivery guy. In a fresh tweet, Vir posted about his neighbour scolding a delivery agent for being 10 minutes late. Actor-comedian Vir Das wrote in a tweet about how delivery guys are always in a rush and still have to get mistreatment from customers.

Vir Das calls out rude neighbour

Vir said he wanted to slap his neighbour for his rude and unkind behaviour. “Heard someone in the building next door having at a delivery guy. Dude is ten mins late. Never wanted to slap someone more. In Mumbai, the average delivery guy driving an e-scooter is re-enacting the Martian on his way to you. Have a little goddam patience,” he wrote.

Vir's followers agreed with him. “And with half the roads dug up, it is inhumane to expect quick delivery,” wrote one. “And after all be grateful to people who makes your life easier... Without gratitude a man will always be scumbag,” read another tweet. “These kinds don't have b**ls or spine to remove their frustration at the place of its origin, hence at these poor gig workers. SHAME on such residents,” read another tweet.

Vir Das' post against Air India

The comedian is quite active on Twitter. Commenting on real life issues and even social problems. Recently, he said Air India didn't provide a wheelchair for his wife, recovering from a fractured foot, despite it being pre-booked on the airline's Pranaam service.

In response, a spokesperson of the Tata-owned carrier admitted that the comedian's experience fell "short of expectations" and noted that there was a delay, not a denial, in providing the wheelchair to his wife, Shivani Mathur.

Vir criticised the airline in a long post on X, saying he paid ₹50,000 each for two seats in the Air India flight from Mumbai to Delhi on Monday evening but faced multiple issues during the journey. Hours after Vir's post, the airline released a statement, saying that they have taken note of the matter with concern.