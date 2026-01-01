Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma serve couple goals in new pic, ring in New Year celebrations together

Virat Kohli is making sure to start 2026 on a high note! The Indian cricketer took to his Instagram account on Thursday to post a new picture with wife Anushka Sharma. The two held each other and looked dazzling together as they smiled for the camera. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma look dazzling in a new picture.

Virat and Anushka together

Virat wore a white shirt and paired it with a blue blazer and a pair of trousers, while Anushka looked stunning in a black outfit, keeping her hair untied. Virat simply added a star emoticon in the caption.

On the very last day of 2025, Virat had posted a sweet picture with Anushka, and wrote, “Stepping into 2026 with the light of my life.”

2025 was a big year for Virat. He won his first IPL title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) earlier this year, ending an 18-year wait for the franchise and himself. Last month, Virat scored his second consecutive century in an ODI series against South Africa. In the first ODI, Virat notched up 135 runs off 120 deliveries, including 11 fours and seven sixes, in India's 17-run win in Ranchi. The batter reached his 53rd ODI century in 90 deliveries, and this was his 84th international century overall. He is just behind Sachin Tendulkar, who boasts of 100 centuries in international cricket.

In December, both Virat and Anushka were in Nainital to meet their beloved guru, Premanand Maharaj. The guru's official YouTube page shared a video of his latest sermon, which also showed Anushka and Virat in attendance.

Anushka and Kohli married in 2017 in a private ceremony and are now parents to two children, Vamika and Akaay. Over the years, the pair has maintained a low-profile approach to their personal life, keeping family matters largely outside the spotlight. The two celebrated their eight-year marriage anniversary on December 11.

Anushka's last release was Zero with Shah Rukh Khan in 2018. She shot for Chakda Express after that but the film has been shelved.