Vishal accuses CBFC of corruption, claims he paid 6.5 lakh to get certificate for Hindi release

Mark Antony actor Vishal has claimed that he paid a bribe of ₹6.5 lakh to get a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification before the release of the Hindi version of the film. He also said he has all the proof to back his claims. Mark Antony released on September 15 to a good response and the Hindi version released in theatres on September 28. (Also read: Mark Antony Twitter reviews: Vishal and SJ Suryah's Tamil film wows)

₹ 6.5 lakh for a certificate

Actor Vishal alleges he had to pay a bribe to get a certificate from CBFC, Mumbai.

The video opened with Vishal clarifying that the video was not a promotional one, but it certainly is about his new film Mark Antony. He then said it is about a scam and, added that it is a sad development that he talks about. Addressing Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vishal said, "We applied for a certificate online and we had to come in last minute due to some technical issue. But, we were taken aback by what happened at CBFC office in Mumbai. When my person visited the office, we were given an option to pay the price of ₹6.5 lakh and get the certification the same day. We were left with no option."

Gave money in installments

He added, "We were supposed to give ₹3 lakh for the screening to happen at the CBFC and another ₹3.5 lakh to get the certificate." He then went on to name a woman who allegedly made the transactions. He also claimed that the woman told them it was common practice that people paid ₹4 lakh when they submitted films 15 days ahead of the release date.

Vishal urges authorities to look into the matter

"We had no option, we paid the money in two instalments. If this is the case in government offices, I really request higher authorities to look into this matter," he said. Vishal posted the video on his social media accounts and wrote, “#Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Cant digest. Especially in govt offices. And even worse happening in #CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay 6.5 lacs for my film #MarkAntonyHindi version. 2 transactions. 3 Lakhs for screening and 3.5 Lakhs for certificate.”

He also wrote, "Never faced this situation ever in my career. Had no option but to pay the concerned mediator #Menaga coz too much at stake since movie released today. Bringing this to the notice of Hon Chief Minister of Maharashtra and my Hon PM Narendra Modiji. Doing this is not for me but for future producers. NOT HAPPENING. My hard earned money gone for corruption ??? No way. Evidence down for all to hear. Hope truth prevails as always. GB @mieknathshinde @narendramodi."

More about Mark Antony

Featuring Vishal alongside SJ Suryah, Mark Antony is directed by Adhik Ravichandran. It also stars Suneel, Selvaraghavan, and Ritu.

