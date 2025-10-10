Vishal Jethwa says he ‘feels the difference’ while working with Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor; talks about nepotism

Actor Vishal Jethwa, whose recent film Homebound became the official Oscar selection from India, has opened up about nepotism. Speaking with India Today, Vishal, who worked with Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in the film, revealed if he ever felt there was a difference when people approached them on sets. Vishal also talked about his struggles in the film industry, even after working for 15 years. (L-R) Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ishaan Khatter starred together in Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound.(Getty Images via AFP)

Vishal Jethwa talks about nepotism, Shah Rukh Khan

Talking about nepotism, Vishal said that complaining about it gives him a "very loser feeling." He added that he worked hard to get a film "with an equal part for me" and Ishan Khatter. Citing actor Shah Rukh Khan's example, Vishal said that if a "new star kid" is put in the same as him, people will watch him even though he is not a star kid. Calling Shah Rukh a "self-made man", who has "earned it through sheer hard work" and love of people, Vishal added that he believes he will also find his way. He added that "crying about nepotism will never get you anything."

“Complaining about nepotism every time gives me a very loser feeling. Because it's not like that. If I had given up yesterday, thinking that nothing like this would ever happen, that we would never get a chance, then I wouldn't be standing here today. How is there a film today with an equal part for me and Ishan? That's because I worked hard to get it,” he said.

Vishal on if he was discriminated while working with Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor

Vishal talked about whether the privilege for star kids on set was obvious while working with Ishaan and Janhvi Kapoor. “Ishaan and Janhvi have never done that from their end. But people around them do give them an edge. They listen to them more. You definitely feel the difference, but that is also obvious; it’s bound to happen. Let me tell you, I don't feel insecure about it. I know that they are not asking for it; they get it because of things beyond their control. If that had led to Ishaan or Janhvi changing, then I would have felt sad about it, because they are my friends," he added.

Vishal opened up about his struggles

The actor opened up about the struggles he faced in his career. Vishal revealed he was never referred by anyone, adding that when he did Mardaani 2, he had already worked for 14–15 years, and it wasn't an overnight success.

About Vishal's career, Homebound

Vishal started his acting career in 2013 with Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. After that, he starred in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Peshwa Bajirao, Chakradhari Ajay Krishna, Thapki Pyar Ki and Ghatotkacha. His Hindi film debut was the 2019 film Mardaani 2. He featured in the medical thriller series Human. He was part of Salaam Venky, IB71, Tiger 3 and Party Till I Die.

He also starred in Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound this year. The film had its worldwide theatrical release on September 26. Homebound has been selected as the official Oscar entry from India in the Best International Feature category. It is produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla. Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer on the film.