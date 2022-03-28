Vishal Om Prakash: Now, the struggle is for better roles and that’s happening!

After being in the industry for over two decades, Lucknowite Vishal Om Prakash is now looking to pick up primary roles only.

The Peepli Live actor says, “Now that I have a good body of work behind me, I am looking forward to doing lead roles and with the grace of God that is happening. I have three films coming up — playing the parallel lead in Aasma and playing the protagonist in Sahan opposite Pragya Maheshwari. I have just completed Hriday Shetty’s Mussoorie Boy where I am playing a cop. So, things are on track.”

His last releases were My Client’s Wife (2021) and Love Hostel (2022) with Bobby Deol.

Prakash is happy with his graph which started with a small role in Veer Zaara. “Things changed for me after Aamir Khan cast me in Peepli Live where I played a reporter, Kumar Deepak. Then came Jolly LLB where I played a lawyer and had a song on me besides Firangi, One Night Stand and many more,” he says.

Talking about his city connection, he says, “I was born and brought up at my maternal grandfather’s place in Lucknow. I studied at Spring Dales College. Then for a few years I went to my father’s place in Jaipur but again returned to Lucknow after Class 12 and started doing theatre. I was associated with Yayawar, Meghdoot and NIPA Theatre groups and have worked with great directors Suryamohan Kulshrestra, Jitendra Mittal, Lalit Singh Pokhariyal and others. So, Lucknow was my learning ground before I moved to Mumbai in 1998.”

Remembering his struggle, he says, “For people like us, who come from non-film backgrounds, the struggles were more. We have to first prove that we are good enough to be considered. That was the time when we did not have many means and social media, so we had to slog physically. Now, when I have a body of work behind me and have proven myself, the struggle is to get better work, good roles and reach greater heights.”

Prakash has not done TV so far. “For now, I am looking forward to doing films and OTT series. TV is not a No for me, but till now, I have not got any opportunity that I might be compelled to take up. Next, I am doing a film which will be announced soon.”