Vivek Agnihotri announces new Mahabharata film Parva, asks if the epic is mythology or history

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Saturday announced his next film after the release of The Vaccine War. Titled Parva: An epic tale of dharma, the film is an adaptation of S. L. Bhyrappa's Kannada novel. It's going to be a three-part franchise film focusing on the Mahabharata. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri takes Mumbai Metro after Hrithik Roshan Vivek Agnihotri’s next film will be based on Mahabharata.(HT_PRINT)

Vivek Agnihotri's new film

Sharing the first poster, Vivek Agnihotri took to his X, formerly known as Twitter, account and wrote, “Big announcement: Is Mahabharat history or mythology? We, at @i_ambuddha are grateful to the almighty to be presenting Padma Bhushan Dr SL Bhyrappa’s ‘modern classic’: PARVA - AN EPIC TALE OF DHARMA. There is a reason why PARVA is called ‘Masterpiece of masterpieces’.”

Vivek Agnihotri on Parva: An epic tale of dharma

Parva is produced by Vivek's wife, actor Pallavi Joshi. The film is written by Prakash Belawadi. Vivek also shared a clip and explained his film. He wrote, “What is Parva? Watch.” In the clip, he is heard saying, “It's said that Mahabharat is the source of all stories. Is it just a mythology or India's consciousness? The question remains – is it history or mythology? After researching for 17 years, Padma Bhushan winning SL Bhyrappa wrote a modern classic, Parva. It's called a masterpiece of masterpieces. The book has been translated in many languages including English, Russian, Chinese and Sanskrit. It has been a best-seller in all languages. We are proud and happy that he has given us the responsibility to bring the story to the big screen. Parva: An epic tale of dharma will be out in three parts and the production work has begun.”

Vivek's last release was The Vaccine War. Starring Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, Sapthami Gowda and Pallavi Joshi, the film received a lukewarm response at the box office.

Recently, Vivek Agnihotri received the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film in the National Integration category for his 2022 film, The Kashmir Files. Talking about it, he told Hindustan Times, “This award is a tribute to all the victims of genocide and persecution in the world. Especially the kind of times we are living in, looking at the wars happening all over the world and the barbaric killings, so I think this is a message and tribute for all the victims of religious terrorism in the world, especially the Kashmiri Pandit community who were silenced for 32 years. With this film, their voice can be heard and lessons can be learnt by the world that what happens when humanity is absent in a society.”

