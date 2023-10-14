Vivek Agnihotri takes Mumbai Metro after Hrithik Roshan: 'Airport to Versova in just 12 minutes'

The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Saturday boarded the Mumbai Metro and shared a glimpse of his experience. He posted a photo, wherein he was seen seated alone. Avoiding the rush hours, he took an early morning ride and was heading towards the Mumbai airport. Also read: Hrithik Roshan takes the metro, clicks pics with commuters Vivek Agnihotri's latest outing is The Vaccine War.

Vivek Agnihotri takes Mumbai metro

Vivek took to X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, “Airport to Versova in just 12 minutes as compared to 50/60 minutes by road. Planning to take it more often…Mumbai.” The photo showed him resting, while seated.

Internet spots photographer

Responding to his post, someone wrote in the comment section, “Good to see celebs taking public transport. It encourages others to do so… reducing strain on traffic. Good move sir. Great fan of you.”

“Borivali to Andheri in 30-35 mins-otherwise takes 90 mins by road. Am actually on-board the metro as I type this,” added another one. Meanwhile, a few also critcised him after they spotted a photographer in the photo. “Aap photographer le k ghumte ho (do you go around with photographers)?” asked an X user.

Hrithik Roshan in Metro

Vivek's tweet came a day after actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in the Mumbai Metro. Ditching the long drive for the shoot, he surprised people travelling in the Metro with his appearance.

Posting pictures on Instagram with commuters, Hrithik later wrote, “Took the metro to work today. Met some really sweet and kind folks. Sharing with you the love they gave me. The experience was spectacular. Beat the heat + the traffic. Saved my back for the action shoot I’m going for.”

In the photos, the actor was seen posing with fans across all age groups in the Metro. He interacted with a group of elderly women and posed for photos. Yet another video, shared by Hrithik, also showed him standing in the corner of a Metro compartment, observing people.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri's last release was The Vaccine War. Starring Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen and Anupam Kher; the film underperformed at the box office. As per the director, the film will now be a part of the Academy Collections at the Oscar Library.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON