The Vaccine War to be part of Academy Collections at Oscar library: Vivek Agnihotri

The script of The Vaccine War will soon be part of the 'permanent core collection of the Oscar library, director-writer Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has revealed. He shared a screenshot of a mail that he received from The Academy. (Also read| The Vaccine War review: A tale of courage, conviction and science loaded with ace performances) The Vaccine War is set to be part of the library of Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

Vivek's post

Sharing the screenshot, Vivek wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “I am proud that the script of The Vaccine War has been invited and accepted in the Academy Collections by the library of http://Oscars.org. I am happy that for hundreds of years, more and more serious people will read this great story of Indian superheroes.”

Email from Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences

In the email dated October 3, the managing librarian at The Academy wrote, "We here in the Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences are interested in acquiring a copy of the screenplay THE VACCINE WAR for the permanent Core Collection. Materials in our Core Collection are made available for study only in our reading room; scripts never circulate from the building and all copying is strictly forbidden. We are a research library freely open to all -- students, filmmakers and writers as well as those with general interests make up our user profile."

The mail further read, "Might you be able to provide a PDF of the shooting script for the collection? We make such files digitally accessible only in our reading room, behind our firewall."

More about The Vaccine War

The Vaccine War released in theatres in September and received mixed reviews. The film features Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Pallavi Joshi, and Raima Sen in lead roles. While Nana, Sapthami and Pallavi play scientists in the movie, Raima essays the role of a journalist. Anupam Kher also has an important role in the film that also stars Nivedita Bhattacharya and Mohan Kapur. The film is about the triumph of Indian scientists who fought the battle against COVID-19 and developed a vaccine against the virus.

