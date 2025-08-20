Vivek Agnihotri recalls being Anushka Sharma’s neighbour, shares sweet memory of her dating days with Virat Kohli

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie The Bengal Files. In a recent conversation on The Raunac Podcast, the filmmaker revealed that actor Anushka Sharma was once his neighbour and recalled an interesting anecdote about Virat Kohli visiting her. Vivek Agnihotri talked about how Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma used to meet before their marriage.

When asked about his views on Virat Kohli, Vivek expressed admiration for him, stating that he loves him as a cricketer. He said, "As a cricketer, he is great. He is amazing, what style he has." He further revealed that he had never met Virat personally but remembered an amusing story from Virat and Anushka’s dating days.

When Virat Kohli used to come to Anushka Sharma's house to meet her

Vivek shared, "Anushka Sharma was my neighbour back then. We lived in the same society, we moved out and they have too… but her father is still a great friend of mine, and so is her dog. When they weren't married, Virat would often come to her house to meet her. Children in our street used to go crazy. They would run behind his car in excitement. That is the only memory I have of him. I have never met him personally. Also, I am not too much into cricket, I never find time between my work. I have been busy."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s love story

Virat and Anushka first crossed paths in 2013 during the shoot of a television commercial, where their effortless chemistry sparked a connection. Soon, there were rumours of them dating. Over the years, they became each other’s strongest supporters—she stood by him during his cricketing highs and lows, while he often credited her for bringing balance and positivity to his life.

In December 2017, they tied the knot in an intimate, dreamy wedding ceremony in Italy, which soon became the talk of the nation. In 2021, they welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, and in 2024, their son Akaay. The couple has consistently kept their children away from the spotlight by requesting paparazzi and media not take their pictures.

Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming movie

Vivek is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film The Bengal Files. The film revolves around the Calcutta riots of August 16, 1946, which were triggered after the All-India Muslim League called for Direct Action Day to demand a separate homeland. The movie stars Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Saurav Das, Palomi Ghosh, Puneet Issar, Rajesh Khera, and Darshan Kumar in key roles, and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 5.