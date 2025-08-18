Fans can't get over Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's chatty stroll in London: ‘They finally found their calm’

A video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoying a quiet life in London has emerged on social media, showcasing the couple strolling through the city, laughing and chatting with another parent. The clip has delighted their fans, who are happy that the star couple has found their calm. It is believed that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shifted their base to London after the birth of their second child, Akaay, in February 2024.

Anushka and Virat spotted in London

A video of the couple has emerged on social media. In the video, Virat and Anushka are seen walking down a street in London with another couple. They are dressed casually and blend into the crowd

The couple was spotted exchanging playful banter and laughter, and the heartwarming moment quickly took over social media. It seemed that the couple was returning from their workout as Virat had a huge water bottle in his hand. The video has been shared by fan accounts on various social media platforms.

Fans reacts

Fans were thrilled to catch a peek into Anushka and Virat's low-key life in London, and took to social media to share their delight. One wrote, “Finally, they are living the life they want, unknown and rarely recognized by others but knowing Virat and Anushka, give it five years top and they will come back for the high that fame and the showbiz life give. people like that can’t stay away from that kind of rush for long.” “They finally found their peace and calm over fame,” shared one social media user.

“This is exactly what they craved for! Good for them. From the looks of it, the other couple also looks like they are parents to young kid(s) because of the stroller with them. So just parents talking,” another shared, with one mentioning, “Good decision. Let them live their lives.”

“He couldn't have this life in India. Gladly he his living a normal life in the UK,” another shared. One comment read, “Living a calm Happy life with his wife who cares what the world says”, with one sharing, “The line "Peace over fame" hits hard.”

About Virat and Anushka

Anushka and began dating around 2013 when they first met at the sets of a commercial they were shooting together. After dating for almost four years, the couple tied the knot in Italy in December in 2017. Anushka gave birth to their first child - daughter Vamika - in January 2021. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.

It is believed that they shifted their base to London after the birth of their second child, Akaay, in February 2024. They are very private about their personal life, and have a strict no photo policy for their kids.