Vivek Agnihotri reveals new name of his film, The Delhi Files. Here’s what we know about the title change

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has announced a title change for his upcoming film, previously known as The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter. The director took the social media route to share the update about his film. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri hits back at troll predicting The Delhi Files will fail like The Vaccine War: ‘Wahi haal hoga iska bhi’ The teaser of Vivek's film will release on June 12.

Vivek Agnihotri's film gets a new title

On Tuesday, Vivek took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the update. Sharing a poster of the film, Vivek wrote, “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: The Delhi Files is now The Bengal Files. Teaser coming this Thursday, 12 June 2025 at 12 PM. In cinemas on 05 September 2025”.

As per the poster, the full name of the film is “The Bengal Files: Right to Life”. It was previously titled, “The Delhi Files – The Bengal Chapter”.

Sharing the reason behind the title change, Vivek tells us, “The first and foremost reason is that the film is about Bengal. When we started making the project, we thought we would make a two-part project with one film titled Delhi Files and the second on the lines of the Bengal chapter".

“But then people started writing and asking me to make it the Bengal Files. Then I did a poll where 99 people asked me to change the title. That’s when I thought, why get stuck in the communication... Now, it makes more sense.”

Now, the director shared that the second film will also undergo a title change.

“We will have to change the title of the second part as well.... But that’s something we will see after releasing the first chapter,” he shares.

What do we know about the film

It is believed that Vivek's film will delve into the Hindu genocide and explore the far-reaching consequences of political decisions made in the 1940s in Bengal. Directed by Vivek and jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi, the film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Govind Namdev, among others, in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 5, 2025.