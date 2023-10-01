Vivek Agnihotri says he found Shah Rukh Khan's recent films very superficial: ‘I think it’s a sycophancy’

Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War is currently running in theatres alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Now, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the director has given his unfiltered opinion on Shah Rukh Khan's recent films and said that he found them 'very superficial.' (Also read: The Vaccine War box office collection day 3: Vivek Agnihotri film earns ₹1.5 crore on Saturday, takes total to ₹3.2 cr)

What Vivek said

Vivek Agnihotri had earlier said Jawan will be an "all-time blockbuster".

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vivek Agnihotri said what he thought of Shah Rukh Khan's recent films Jawan and Pathan, without naming them. He said, “I think his recent films are very superficial. He can do far better than that. Haan jo bhi aai hai unke films (whichever films have released recently). Those that I have watched, I found them very superficial. They are okay at the level of an action film but to present them as a standard of filmmaking and that this is the end of show business, I don’t agree with that. Then I think it’s a sycophancy. I have a problem with that.” He also added that Shah Rukh's fans have attacked him on social media before.

Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan which released on September 7, emerged as a blockbuster. The film, now in its third week, is giving stiff competition to the new releases, which includes Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. It has minted just over ₹3 crore so far at the domestic box office. It released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 28.

Vivek had praised Jawan earlier

Earlier, during a Twitter QnA session, a user had dared The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri, to “clash with SRK if you have guts,” and in response he had said, “We aren’t in Bollywood game and terms like ‘clash’ etc. are for stars and media. I can guarantee SRK’s Jawan will be an all-time blockbuster. But after seeing it please also see our small film about India’s greatest victory in a war you know nothing about. #TheVaccineWar.” Vivek had also reacted to the Jawan trailer and heaped praises on his X account. “Adbhut (wonderful). Mind blowing. Blockbuster written all over it.” he said.

Jawan stars Shah Rukh in the role of army man Vikram Rathore, as well as his son, Azad. Nayanthara made her Hindi film debut with the film and Vijay Sethupathi is in the role of the lead antagonist. Deepika Padukone also stars in an extended cameo. The film grossed ₹1068.58 crore so far at the worldwide box office.

