Vivek Agnihotri warns Babul Supriyo over his tweet on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, asks him to be 'careful of liars'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took a dig at singer-politician Babul Supriyo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Recently, taking to Twitter, Babul Supriyo reacted to BJP's defeat in the Karnataka elections. He also shared a screenshot with the words ‘Lord Krishna teaches us to take revenge and fight for our rights’ written on it. (Also Read | Vivek Agnihotri asks Mamata Banerjee for withdrawal of her comments on The Kashmir Files, sends legal notice) Director Vivek Agnihotri. (File image)

Babul also tweeted, "As rightly suggested by Honble @MamataOfficial, if the formula of 'Whoever is strong in any State, single party or a non-bjp alliance, should take-on @BJP4India one-2-one', is prudently followed, apart frm (maybe) UP, BJP will be taken to the cleaners in most regions of India.. West Bengal, Himachal, Karnataka are showing the way !! In Mahabharata Lord Krishna had said #Revenge Is A Pure Emotion!!"

Reacting to it, Vivek tweeted on Monday, "Hey mere pyare dost (my dear friend) @SuPriyoBabul, kahin aapko aisa to nahin lag raha aap Krishna ho (are you considering yourself Krishna)? Someone is lying to you. Your Honble @MamataOfficial hasn’t replied to my legal notice for lying publicly. As yet. Be careful of liars."

Vivek tweeted on Monday.

Last week, Vivek opened up about filing a defamation case against CM Mamata Banerjee for her remarks against The Kashmir Files. He said that he won't be silent anymore and will take strict legal action for targeting his film. He told news agency ANI, "I was silent for the last several days. Any chief minister, whether he is the Chief Minister of Delhi or the state or big journalists or big politicians, used to say that The Kashmir Files is propaganda but now I thought enough is enough. Whoever is saying it is propaganda should come forward and prove which shot or dialogue or frame or scene or facts are wrong. Otherwise, I and my producers Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi are going to take strict legal action against them."

Vivek further added, "Mamata Banerjee said that The Kashmir Files and my upcoming film which is based on the genocide in Bengal are propaganda. She said that BJP sponsors and funds me for the films I make. This is a blatant lie that affects my livelihood and is baseless allegation that Mamata ji has said just to please her vote bank under a political agenda. We have sent a legal notice to CM Mamata Banerjee against the statement she made and asked her to prove with facts otherwise this is completely defamatory with malafide intention."

The filmmaker shared the notice on his Twitter handle and wrote, "I have along with Abhishek Agarwal & Pallavi Joshi, sent a LEGAL NOTICE to the Chief Minister, Bengal @MamataOfficial for her false & highly defamatory statements made with malafide intention to defame us & our films #TheKashmirFiles & upcoming 2024 film #TheDelhiFiles."

Amidst the controversy around The Kerala Story, the West Bengal CM banned the film saying, "it is to avoid any incident of hatred or violence". She also commented on The Kashmir Files saying, “What was The Kashmir Files? It was purely meant to humiliate a particular section of society. What is The Kerala Story? It is a distorted story.”

