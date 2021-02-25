Vivek Oberoi posts hilarious 'Pawri Hori Hai' video with an e-challan for riding bike without helmet

IND USA
Vivek Oberoi made fun of himself for getting fined by Mumbai Police.
Vivek Oberoi gave his own twist to popular video 'Pawri Hori Hai', making fun of himself. The Mumbai Police fined him for his recent video in which he rode a bike with his wife but neither was wearing a helmet.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:35 AM IST

Actor Vivek Oberoi was recently in news when Mumbai Police fined him for not wearing a helmet while on a joyride with wife on his new bike. The actor has now shared a video, cashing in on the 'Pawri Hori Hai' trend.

Sharing it, Vivek wrote: "This is for you @mumbaipolice #pawtikatgayihai #PawriNahiHoRahiHai." The video shows Vivek holding the e-challan against his name even as he says the famous lines by the young Pakistani influencer while one his hashtag said how he was not having a pawri (party).

He says: "Yeh hum hain, yeh hamari bikes hai aur yeh hamari pawti kutt gayi hai (this is me, these are my bikes and this is the e-challan in my name)."


In his Valentine's Day video, shared by the actor on social media, he was seen riding a brand-new motorbike without wearing either helmet or face mask.

An FIR was also registered against him under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) along with provisions of the Maharashtra Covid -19 Precautionary Measures 2020 and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.

A fine of 500 was imposed on him for not wearing helmet, an official had said.

Also read: Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav shares hilarious picture of Twinkle Khanna, spreads rumour she has been ‘possessed by a demon’

On Valentine's Day, he had shared a video with his new bike and written: "Happy Valentine's Day! What a start of this lovely valentine's day with Main, Meri patni aur woh! A refreshing joyride indeed!"

(With PTI inputs)

