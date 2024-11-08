Vvan - Force of the Forest: Sidharth Malhotra announces folk thriller, TVF ventures into movies

Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Thursday announced his new film titled VVAN - Force of the Forrest', which is touted to be a folk thriller. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared the announcement video and wrote, "Excited to be part of this folk thriller, with a powerhouse team Can't wait for you all to experience 'VVAN - Force of the forrest' on the big screen in 2025. @balajimotionpictures @tvfmotionpictures Coming On Chhath, 2025." (Also Read: Reddit calls out man for claiming Sidharth Malhotra 'rudely' ignored him, digs out his past 'stalker' behaviour) Sidharth Malhotra announces folk thriller Vvan - Force of the Forest(Instagram)

In the clip, a man is seen walking on the road in the middle of a dense forest.

The project will be made under banners of Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, and The Viral Fever (TVF). It will be released on Chhath Puja 2025. In the coming months, Sidharth will also be seen in a project with Janhvi Kapoor. However, an official announcement has not been made yet. He was last seen in Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.