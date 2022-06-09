Waheeda Rehman joins Priya Dutt for art class, fans react

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman made a rare appearance at actor Sanjay Dutt’s sister, Priya Dutt’s art class. Sharing a glimpse of the event on Instagram, Priya has now shared pictures of Waheeda with an artwork. She also talked about how meeting the senior actor keeps bringing back memories of her parents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis. (Also read: Waheeda Rehman blushes as she recalls Dev Anand being a ‘decent flirt’)

In the pictures, Waheeda is wearing a yellow salwar suit and is seen smiling for the camera. She held painting brushes against the artwork. She also posed for pictures with Priya and other attendees at the art class. Sharing them, Priya wrote, “Our amazing #artclassand in our class, we have the privilege to have with us the most beautiful and graceful lady #waheedarehman. She is truly an inspiration to all of us, it is so wonderful to see her so dedicated and so full of life. She fills the class with so much positive energy. Seeing Waheeda aunty brings back so many memories of my parents.”



Reacting to the rare pictures of Waheeda, a fan took to the comment section and wrote, “Wow. I didn’t know she (Waheeda) can paint too.” “She is indeed such an inspiration and so graceful,” added someone else. “@priyadutt Ji really grateful to you for uploading these beautiful pictures of Waheeda Ji” commented yet another user.

Waheeda Rehman has always been passionate about art. Apart from painting, she also enjoys photography. While she had given up photography once she got married, a few years back she renewed her passion for it and decided to learn photography. “I started photography very early but there was no one to teach me. At that time, I bought a Rolleiflex camera. I started clicking photographs using that by reading the literature in the manual. I always carried it every time I stepped out of my house or during outdoor shoots,” she told Hindustan Times last year. She also held an exhibition of her safari pictures from all around the world.

Waheeda was last seen in the 2021 Indian-American film Skater Girl.

