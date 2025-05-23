War 2: Ayan Mukerji hails Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, teases ‘magical work these two Giants have created’. See BTS pics

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The teaser of the action thriller was released a few days ago and received an enthusiastic response from fans. Now director Ayan Mukerji has penned a long note on the experience of shooting the film and shared a series of BTS stills featuring Hrithik, Jr NTR and Kiara. (Also read: War 2 teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR fight on planes and trains, fans say 'this will be bigger than RRR, Pathaan'. Watch) Ayan Mukerji shared BTS pics from the set of War 2.

‘Our movie has so much to offer our audiences’

In the pictures, he was seen discussing with Hrithik, Jr NTR and Kiara on the set of the film. In the caption, he began, “EXCITING TIMES! With the Release of our Movie’s Teaser a few days ago, and 12 weeks to go before our Big Beautiful Movie hits Theatres, feels like the right time for me to share some thoughts… While our movie has so much to offer our audiences with its big-screen spectacle energy, today I want to draw attention to what inspires Me most about War 2…”

Talking about the film, he said, “That the Core of this movie is a very powerful and dramatic Story - which really surprised me the first time I heard its script, and has been extremely exciting (and challenging) for me to bring to life! And so, as we receive all this love and conversation for our first look of the film, I am longing for everyone to experience the actual journey of this movie’s story - which I believe to be, a new and deeper dive into the spy universe genre!”

He added, “But since this is not the time to give it all away :) and since this is actually the first time I’m saying anything officially about directing War 2, I just want to put out some love for the amazing team I have had the privilege of collaborating with on this movie.”

‘So much more to share in the days to come…’

On collaborating with the main three leads, Ayan then added, “With a special mention here to my lovely Kiara who is a ray of sunshine in the movie and a dear friend in my life today… But especially - the 3 Key Forces who set the foundation for me to build this ambitious movie on! The Absolutely Amazing Leadership of Mr Aditya Chopra - from whom I have learnt so much over the last two years - And who gave me this incredible opportunity to collaborate with the once-in-a-lifetime duo of - Mr. Hrithik Roshan and NTR !”

He added, “I cannot wait for our audiences to experience the magical work that these two Giants have created in War 2 … not just with their mega movie-star energy but with the drama and depth that they have brought to their characters! So much more to share in the days to come, but for now, just putting out a whole lot of Gratitude for our Teaser Drop… and sharing a whole lot of Excited Energy for our audiences to discover so much War 2 Magic in the days ahead ! 14th August, 2025 (my birthday eve) - Here we Come !”

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller War, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. The sixth film as part of the YRF Spy Universe, War 2 is set to release in theatres on August 14.