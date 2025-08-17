War 2 box office collection day 4 (updated live): Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film sees a surprising drop, crosses 150 crore

War 2 box office collection: War 2 is having a topsy-turvy time at the box office, to say the least. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer began on an underwhelming note on Thursday, before it finally picked up pace on Friday, courtesy the Independence Day holiday. But since then, the film has slowed down, showing a surprising drop over the remainder of its extended opening weekend. War 2 box office collection day 4: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR headline this YRF spy thriller.

War 2 box office update

War 2 earned ₹142.60 crore net ( ₹170 crore gross) in India in its first three days. This included a worrying 42% drop on Saturday, across both the Hindi and Telugu versions. The trend seems to be continuing on Sunday. According to Sacnilk, by 5 pm on Sunday, War 2 had earned ₹18.38 crore net. This is a slowdown that may hurt the film's lifetime haul.

However, despite the slowdown, the initial momentum has meant that War 2 has now crossed ₹150 crore worldwide in four days. On Saturday, the film also crossed ₹200 crore gross worldwide on the back of a decent showing overseas. However, given that the Ayan Mukerji film has a reported landing cost of around ₹400 crore, it still has a long way to go before it breaks even.

War 2 vs Coolie box office

Rajinikanth's Coolie, which released in theatres on the same day as War 2, seems to be winning the box office clash, despite getting fewer screens across India. Coolie has already crossed ₹170 crore, and will reach the ₹200 crore mark much quicker. In addition, its overseas collection ($16 million) is much higher than War 2's $5 million.

All about War 2

War 2 is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which includes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger series. The film's post-credits scene features Bobby Deol setting up the Spy Universe's next release, Alpha. That film will star Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead, and will release this December.