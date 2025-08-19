War 2 box office collection day 6: Slow weekday brings Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film to 192 crore

War 2 box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 continued to face sluggish weekday performance. On its sixth day (Tuesday), the Ayan Mukerji film added an estimated ₹7.79 crore to its India net collection across all languages, bringing its total to approximately ₹192.29 crore, according to Sacnilk. War 2 box office collection day 6: War 2's collection on day 6 was ₹ 4.47 crore, totalling ₹ 187.97 crore. The film faced challenges in maintaining weekday momentum.

War 2 signals weaker hold on weekdays

Despite the high-profile cast and the expectations riding on the sequel, War 2 has struggled to maintain strong momentum after its opening weekend. The film had managed ₹183.50 crore in its first five days, but Tuesday's numbers suggest a significant drop, signalling weaker hold during weekdays.

In the Hindi version, War 2 recorded an overall occupancy rate of 16.74% nationwide. Morning shows averaged 11.71% occupancy, which increased to 21.77% in the afternoon.

War 2 occupancy in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil

Among regional markets, Jaipur reported the highest turnout at 32%, followed by Bengaluru at 27%, and the National Capital Region (NCR) at 23.5%. Mumbai (14.5%), Pune (13%), and Hyderabad (10%) had more modest figures, while Ahmedabad (9%) and Surat (6.5%) trailed behind. Chennai (17.5%) and Kolkata (18.5%) offered moderately better responses.

In the Telugu belt, War 2 had an overall occupancy of 15.30%. Morning shows began with a 14.15% turnout, rising slightly to 16.44% in the afternoon. The Tamil version saw similar trends, with 16.44% occupancy in the morning and 17.08% in the afternoon.

About War 2

War 2 is a part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise. In addition to Hrithik Roshan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr., the film features Kiara Advani in a key role. The post-credits scene teases the next instalment in the Spy Universe—Alpha—with Bobby Deol making a surprise appearance to set up the story. Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is slated for release this December.