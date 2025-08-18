War 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film beats L2 Empuraan, Raid 2's lifetime haul

War 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: War 2, one of the most ambitious films of the YRF Spy Universe, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, released in theatres on August 14. Despite clashing with Rajinikanth's Coolie, the film has managed to maintain its hold at the box office and has now secured a place among the top five highest-grossing Indian films of 2025. Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's still from War 2.

War 2's box office collection in 4 days

According to Sacnilk, War 2 earned ₹174.75 crore net in India in four days ( ₹208.25 crore gross). On Sunday, the film earned ₹32.15 crore, down 3.31% from its Saturday haul of ₹33.25 crore. Internationally, the film has earned ₹60 crore gross overseas. This takes the total worldwide collection to ₹268.25 crore in four days. The film, however, is clearly lagging behind Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie.

With this milestone, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial has surpassed the lifetime collections of Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan ( ₹265.5 crore worldwide), Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh’s Raid 2 ( ₹237 crore worldwide), Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par ( ₹267.5 crore worldwide), and the animated film Mahavatar Narsimha ( ₹267 crore worldwide). The film is now inching closer to overtaking Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 ( ₹288.58 crore worldwide).

The film has now emerged as the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Leading the list is Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna, with a massive ₹800 crore worldwide. Saiyaara holds the second spot with ₹547 crore, followed by Coolie at third with ₹385 crore, and Housefull 5 at fourth.

About War 2

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Kiara Advani in key roles. The film opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, with many criticising its dull writing and poor VFX.

OG War and Pathaan’s assistant director Rajvir Shahir also criticised the film and wrote on Instagram, “This one was just a heartbreaking experience for me. I was rooting for this film, and all it did was upset me to no degree! A mid-first half is followed by a deplorable and overlong second. Neither did it have enough highs nor was it successful in resonating with me emotionally! The most ‘anticipated’ day turned out to be a ‘colossal’ disappointment. Weakest film of the universe (YRF Spy Universe)!”