War 2 worldwide box office collection day 8: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film stalls at 314 crore; yet to cross Adipurush

War 2 worldwide box office collection: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 has stalled at the box office, with very little momentum going forward. The film has crossed the ₹300-crore mark at the global box office, but its occupancy has now dwindled to under 10% back home. War 2 worldwide box office collection day 8: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film has crashed.

War 2 worldwide box office update

War 2 earned ₹204 crore net ( ₹244 crore gross) in its first week at the domestic box office. The bulk of these earnings have come from the original Hindi version, which accounts for ₹150.40 crore net. As per figures shared by YRF, the film has earned ₹217 crore net in India, including ₹154.75 crore for the Hindi version, and ₹62.50 crore for the Telugu and Tamil versions. Internationally, War 2 has earned just over $8 million ( ₹70 crore) at the box office, taking its worldwide total to ₹314 crore after eight days.

The film has entered the top 4 highest-grossing Indian films of the year, behind only Chhaava, Saiyaara, and Coolie. Given that the top two have earned ₹809 crore and ₹564 crore respectively, and Coolie is earning faster than War 2, the film won't go any higher in the list. Interestingly, War 2's budget is higher than all three films combined.

War 2's occupancy has dwindled to single digits now. According to Sacnilk, the Hindi version of the film saw a mere 9% occupancy on Thursday across India. Telugu shows had an occupancy of just 14.25% as well, with only Vishakhapatnam registering an occupancy of 20%. In places like Surat, morning shows saw just 2% occupancy for the Hindi version, leading to almost empty theatres.

War 2 is now poised for a sub- ₹400 crore lifetime run. What is worrying is that it still hasn't crossed the lifetime hauls of pan-India flops like Adipurush ( ₹350 crore) and below-average performers like Devara ( ₹420 crore).

About War 2

Part of the YRF Spy Universe, War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji, and also features Kiara Advani in the lead role. A sequel to the 2019 hit War, the film opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, which led to bad word of mouth.