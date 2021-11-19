Watch Aishwarya Rai tear up during Miss World 1994 crowning, speak of looking beyond nationalities in winning answer

Aishwarya Rai made the country proud when she was crowned Miss World 1994. Two decades later, she was given a special honour by the pageant’s organisers; she was given the title of the ‘most successful Miss World’. As she celebrates 27 years of her Miss World win on Friday, here is revisiting her winning answer.

“What qualities should Miss World 1994 embody?” Aishwarya was asked. She said, “The Miss Worlds that we have had up to date, have been proof enough that they have had compassion. Compassion for the underprivileged and not only for the people who have status and stature. We have had people, who can look beyond the barriers that man has set up – of nationalities and colour. We have to look beyond those and that would make a true Miss World. A true person, a real person.”

Watch the video here:

Previously, Sushmita Sen revealed that when word spread that Aishwarya was competing in the Miss India 1994 pageant, many contenders withdrew their names.

After her Miss World 1994 win, Aishwarya established herself as a successful Bollywood star, with hits such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Taal, Devdas and Dhoom 2. She also starred in big-banner international projects including The Last Legion and The Pink Panther 2.

Also see: Aishwarya Rai comforts crying baby, salutes elephant in rare video after Miss World 1994 win. Watch

Since marrying Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and welcoming their daughter Aaradhya in 2011, Aishwarya has done fewer films. She was last seen on the big screen in Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in 2018.

Aishwarya will be seen next in Ponniyin Selvan. The film is directed by Mani Ratnam, who also helmed her debut project, the Tamil film Iruvar.

Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Tamil historical fiction novel, which chronicles the story of the early days of Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. The film is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam’s banner Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. The first instalment of the two-part film will be out next summer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON