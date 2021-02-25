Watch: Dharmendra says 'I love you' to workers at his farm, says 'this is how we enjoy'

Dharmendra has shared a new video, talking about the importance of being kind to others. In the video, the veteran actor visited some workers at his farm and shared a light moment with them.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Dharmendra wrote, "This is how we enjoy, while working at my farm. Be kind humble and human. Bila mazhab o millat ho jao .....koi chhota nahin .....koi bada nahin..........ye duniya ....badi khoobsoorat ho jaye gi dosto love you all (See beyond your religion, where no one is higher than the other. This world will become so beautiful my friends)."

In the video, Dharmendra is seen chatting with the workers, who appear to be fixing some machinery. The actor makes them laugh and even says 'I love you,' to them.

On Tuesday, Dharmendra got his fans concerned after tweeting about feeling sad lately. He shared a fan-made video montage of his popular film roles and wrote, "Sumaila, iss be-ja chaahat ka haqdaar...Main nehin...masoomiyat hai aap sab ki ...hansta hoon hansaata hoon..magar..udaas rehta hoon ...'iss ummr mein kar ke be-dakhil ..mujhe meri dharti se...de diya sadma ...mujhe mere apnon ne' (Sumaila, I am not worthy of so much love. It is you who are the innocent ones. I laugh and I make others laugh... I have been feeling sad lately. 'In this age, my loved ones hurt me by throwing me out of my land'), he wrote.

Dharmendra recently appeared on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14. Host Salman Khan gave him a warm welcome and even danced in Dharmendra's iconic style before introducing all the finalists to him. Dharmendra was told about contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, and how they have found love again inside the house after almost filing for a divorce. He advised them to stay together forever.

