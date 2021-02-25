Watch: Dharmendra says 'I love you' to workers at his farm, says 'this is how we enjoy'
Dharmendra has shared a new video, talking about the importance of being kind to others. In the video, the veteran actor visited some workers at his farm and shared a light moment with them.
Sharing the video on Twitter, Dharmendra wrote, "This is how we enjoy, while working at my farm. Be kind humble and human. Bila mazhab o millat ho jao .....koi chhota nahin .....koi bada nahin..........ye duniya ....badi khoobsoorat ho jaye gi dosto love you all (See beyond your religion, where no one is higher than the other. This world will become so beautiful my friends)."
In the video, Dharmendra is seen chatting with the workers, who appear to be fixing some machinery. The actor makes them laugh and even says 'I love you,' to them.
On Tuesday, Dharmendra got his fans concerned after tweeting about feeling sad lately. He shared a fan-made video montage of his popular film roles and wrote, "Sumaila, iss be-ja chaahat ka haqdaar...Main nehin...masoomiyat hai aap sab ki ...hansta hoon hansaata hoon..magar..udaas rehta hoon ...'iss ummr mein kar ke be-dakhil ..mujhe meri dharti se...de diya sadma ...mujhe mere apnon ne' (Sumaila, I am not worthy of so much love. It is you who are the innocent ones. I laugh and I make others laugh... I have been feeling sad lately. 'In this age, my loved ones hurt me by throwing me out of my land'), he wrote.
Also read: Chehre: Sushant Singh Rajput's fans call for 'boycott' despite Rhea Chakraborty's removal from poster
Dharmendra recently appeared on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14. Host Salman Khan gave him a warm welcome and even danced in Dharmendra's iconic style before introducing all the finalists to him. Dharmendra was told about contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, and how they have found love again inside the house after almost filing for a divorce. He advised them to stay together forever.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Shahid's birthday, former step-father Rajesh Khattar recalls teenage years
- On Shahid Kapoor's 40th birthday, his former step-father Rajesh Khattar recalled the 'normal family' dynamic they shared as Shahid was growing up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dharmendra says 'I love you' to workers at his farm, shares video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chehre: Sushant's fans call for 'boycott' even after Rhea's removal from poster
- A faction of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans called for a boycott of the film Chehre, said to feature his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea was removed from the promotional materials of the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leon waits for her turn as Daniel showers kids with kisses at airport
- Sunny Leone, her daughter Nisha and sons Asher and Noah touched down in Mumbai after their trip to Kerala. They were welcomed by Daniel Weber.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How did Dia Mirza achieve her sweet and stunning wedding look? Watch video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian adaptation underway for Spanish thriller The Cleaning Lady, Siddharth Kumar Tewary reveals details
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Saif Ali Khan said he 'should've added a disclaimer' to son Taimur's name
- Actor Saif Ali Khan once said that he should've added a disclaimer to his son Taimur's name, after him and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, were criticised for picking that name.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunkissed Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover bid the Maldives adieu, see pics
- Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were in Maldives for a brief holiday and shared lots of pictures from the island nation. Check out their latest pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput gives Shahid Kapoor a birthday kiss and a goofy note
- As Shahid Kapoor turns 40, his wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram and penned a sweet birthday note for the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I was called Fatrina': Zareen Khan on how Katrina Kaif comparisons affected her
- Actor Zareen Khan has spoken about how being compared unfavourably to Katrina Kaif early in her career affected her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut mocks youths for not knowing Indian history, calls them 'monkeys'
- Actor Kangana Ranaut in a new tweet called a group of youths 'primitive monkeys' for getting answers on history and current affairs wrong.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka amplifies viral tweet with old pics of yesteryear stars
- Priyanka Chopra has amplified an author's tweet in which she'd shared pictures of yesteryear stars such as Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Biswajit, Sadhna, Saira Banu, Asha Parekh and Sunil Dutt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara comes bearing gifts for Saif-Kareena's second baby, her new half-brother
- A video of actor Sara Ali Khan arriving with gifts for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second baby, has been shared online. Watch here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Time to Dance trailer: Isabelle Kaif, Sooraj Pancholi find love through dance
- Time to Dance trailer continues the Indian dance film tradition of telling an engaging tale through a performing art form. Watch Isabelle Kaif in her debut role as Sooraj Pancholi makes a comeback.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena wishes Anaita Shroff on birthday but with a sassy comment for Saif
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox