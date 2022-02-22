Watch Shashi Kapoor speak about beloved wife Jennifer Kendal in old interview: I told her we'll be together in next life

Late actor Shashi Kapoor always liked to keep his personal life away from the media glare. He would not speak about his wife Jennifer Kendal too often but this old interview may be a rare exception.

Bollywood fanpage @notwhyral shared an old interview clip of Shashi Kapoor on Instagram recently. It showed 46-year-old Shashi speak about his greying hair and Jennifer. As the interviewer asks him about his dark hair, Shashi says, “Nahi mere bahut se baal kaale kiye gae hain sirf ye hissa chor diya gaya hai (no most of my hair has been dyed black, only this part was left out),” he said, touching his sideburns.

“Main bahut hi buzurg, bahut hi booda aadmi hu. Main 46 ka ho chuka hu (I am a very elderly, old man. I have turned 46)," he said, adding that he feels he's been married to Jennifer for a 100 years. When the interviewer mentioned how they must be connected from their previous lives, Shashi said, “Mujhe lag raha hai agle janam ka bhi kuch hone wala hai inse. Uss din maine Jennifer se bhi kaha tha, ‘Lagta hai agle mein bhi aap hi aaengi’. Kya karein? (I feel we will be connected in the next life as well. The other day I told this to Jennifer as well that it seems like you and I will be together in our next life as well).”

Jennifer died in 1984, the same year as this interview.

Fans loved how much Shashi adored his wife. Some, however, also felt sad about how she died too soon. “'Agle mein bhi aap hi aaengi'. It's so sad when you think about how early Jennifer died. How much Shashi loved her and how long he spent grieving her,” wrote a fan. Another commented, “I never understood why he wasn't the biggest heartthrob of his time. For me, he was the most handsome actor from this era.”

Shashi and Kendal got married in 1958 and welcomed three children--sons Karan and Kunal, and daughter Sanjana. In another interview, Shashi had said that he wanted to marry Jennifer the moment he saw her. Speaking with News Tak, Shashi had said, "When I saw Jennifer, when I was 18, I wanted to marry her immediately. My parents were (shocked expression) said, 'My god 18 is a bit young'. So I said, 'Okay, I'll wait'. I waited two years, then they asked me 'Do you still want to?' I said, 'Yes' and they said okay." Shashi died on December 4, 2017, after a prolong illness.

