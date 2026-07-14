‘We need you’: Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah urge Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike as his health worsens

Support for Sonam Wangchuk's protest continues to grow, with actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, writer Arundhati Roy, economist Jayati Ghosh and several other prominent voices urging him and fellow protesters to end their indefinite hunger strike. Their appeal comes a few hours after actors Zeenat Aman, Omi Vaidya, Prakash Raj and Shreya Dhanwanthary publicly backed Sonam Wangchuk's movement. While standing firmly behind the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, the signatories stressed that the campaign needs its leaders alive, healthy and able to carry the fight forward.

Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah join appeal asking Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike. ((Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times))

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The appeal comes as the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest entered its 24th day, while Sonam completed 16 days on an indefinite fast. Organisers said the educator and climate activist has lost 8.2 kilograms since beginning the hunger strike. On Day 17, Abhijit Dipke, the founder of CJP, shared on X about Sonam's health, “Total Weight Loss- 8.2 Kg, Blood Glucose Level- 67, Blood pressure- 107/70.”

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Appeal from public figures

{{^usCountry}} The appeal, shared by PTI, praised the protesters for leading what the signatories called an important fight for students and young people across the country. “We salute your sense of purpose, the determination and courage with which you are spearheading this movement for students and youth across the country,” the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The appeal, shared by PTI, praised the protesters for leading what the signatories called an important fight for students and young people across the country. “We salute your sense of purpose, the determination and courage with which you are spearheading this movement for students and youth across the country,” the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

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The group urged those on an indefinite fast to end it, stressing that the larger battle would require their continued leadership. “We request you to please consider ending this hunger strike immediately in the interests of the longer and more difficult struggle ahead. This battle is a marathon, not a sprint, and we need you, your strength and leadership in the days to come.”

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The signatories also criticised what they described as the government's inaction, warning that the delay in addressing the protesters' demands was putting their health at even greater risk. “We worry that their negligence in responding to your demands will only worsen the already fragile state of health that many of you are in.”

Apart from Arundhati Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah and Jayati Ghosh, the appeal was also signed by academics Anuradha Chenoy, Nivedita Menon, Tanika Sarkar and Aditya Nigam, filmmaker Sanjay Kak, activist Lalita Ramdas, Kavita Srivastava, feminist Madhu Bhushan and cultural practitioner Arundhati Ghosh.

What the protest is about

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), formed as a satirical response, is demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over controversies surrounding exams including NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC. The papers leaks which has led to troubles for students across the country and many have allegedly died by suicide due to extreme pressure.

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Sonam Wangchuk, the Ladakh-based engineer, innovator and education reformer known for developing the ice stupa, joined the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 28. A Ramon Magsaysay Award winner and one of the real-life inspirations behind 3 Idiots, He has been on an indefinite hunger strike ever since, saying he will continue until there is accountability in the education system.

The protesters are also seeking ₹1 crore in compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide following the examination controversy.

The movement is now preparing for its next phase. CJP has announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, which coincides with the start of the Monsoon Session. Organisers say they will take their demands directly to Parliament if the government continues to remain unresponsive.