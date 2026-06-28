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Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 3 (updated live): Akshay Kumar film eyes a big Sunday, crosses 58 crore

Welcome to the Jungle box office day 3 (updated live): The film is set to deliver a strong opening weekend.

Jun 28, 2026 07:12 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Welcome to the Jungle box office day 3 (updated live): Akshay Kumar's comedy-action drama, directed by Ahmed Khan, was released in theatres on 26 June, with paid previews held on 25 June. The film received good reviews and has taken a decent start at the box office. Let us take a look at how the film is performing on its first Sunday! (Also read: Akshara Singh says Akshay Kumar continued to shoot Ghis Ghis Ghis song despite having 104 degree fever)

Welcome to the Jungle box office update at 7 pm

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 3 (updated live): Akshay Kumar leads a large ensemble in this comedy.

The latest update on trade tracker Sacnilk states that Welcome to the Jungle collected 19.16 crore. It looks set at crossing the 20 crore mark by the end of the day, or even more, making its highest single-day haul so far. The Akshay Kumar film collected 15.25 crore net in India on its first Friday. Saturday saw a growth, with 20 crore. Including 3.75 crore from paid previews, the India net collection now stands at 58.16 crore.

About Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle stars several actors, including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

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