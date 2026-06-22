Welcome to the Jungle cleared by CBFC after 18 cuts and modifications; list includes bikini scenes, Kashmir reference

Ahmed Khan’s Welcome to the Jungle, the third film in the Welcome franchise, will hit screens on June 26. Ahead of that, the Central Board of Film Certification has certified the film for release, but only after 18 cuts and modifications were carried out. The list of changes for the Akshay Kumar-starrer included bikini scenes, a reference to Kashmir, hand gestures and more.

Welcome to the Jungle certified UA 16+

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon and others star in Welcome to the Jungle.

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According to the CBFC, Welcome to the Jungle has been censored UA 16+ with a runtime of 164.50 minutes (2 hours 44 minutes). Summary to the film that was certified on June 20 reads: “In the madcap world of Welcome, where chaos is always just one bad idea away, comes its wildest chapter yet—Welcome to the Jungle. A billionaire, looking to fake losses, hatches a ridiculous plan—to make a film that’s guaranteed to fail. For the job, he assembles the most unreliable crew imaginable: a fading superstar, a clueless director duo.”

List of 18 cuts and modifications by the CBFC

The certificate, reported by Variety India, shows that 18 cuts, modifications and inclusions were made before Welcome to the Jungle was cleared for release. Some dialogues from the film were either deleted or modified.

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{{^usCountry}} The replaced dialogues include, “Kala paida hua hai…koayla hai (He was born dark like coal),” which was modified to, “Saadah paida hua…namoona hua hai (He was born a simpleton).” “Yaas karo kurbani muh me bhar lo paani (Remember the sacrifice and fill your mouth with water),” was changed to, “suno sunata hoon kahani, jo shaheed honey jaa raha tha, uske muh mien bharlo paan (Listen to my tale, paan in the mouth of those who were about to sacrifice themselves).” A dialogue which goes “Desh ki tatti (The country’s poop),” was also changed, as was ‘Ejjat le lo (Take away my dignity).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The replaced dialogues include, “Kala paida hua hai…koayla hai (He was born dark like coal),” which was modified to, “Saadah paida hua…namoona hua hai (He was born a simpleton).” “Yaas karo kurbani muh me bhar lo paani (Remember the sacrifice and fill your mouth with water),” was changed to, “suno sunata hoon kahani, jo shaheed honey jaa raha tha, uske muh mien bharlo paan (Listen to my tale, paan in the mouth of those who were about to sacrifice themselves).” A dialogue which goes “Desh ki tatti (The country’s poop),” was also changed, as was ‘Ejjat le lo (Take away my dignity).” {{/usCountry}}

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“Na Diya” and “Panni of Kashmir” were deleted, as was the word ‘screwed’ from subtitles. ‘Azarudden’ was changed to ‘Allaudin’, ‘andha’ (blind) was replaced with ‘dheela’ (loose), ‘Gorkha Regiment’ was changed to “Tum army se ho? (Are you from the army?),” and ‘General’ was replaced with ‘officer’ or ‘sir’.

CBFC also deleted ‘sensual’ bikini visuals and body movements. It also categorised visuals featuring Disha and Jacqueline as ‘sensual’ while removing them; close-ups of women’s hips, hip movements in a song, and ‘vulgar’ hand gestures were replaced with a close-up of Vindu Dara Singh. The total deletions amounted to 10 seconds.

About Welcome to the Jungle

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Welcome to the Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan, written by Neeraj Vora, and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikaas Baali under Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films. The film stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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