Akshay Kumar gets emotional remembering Pankaj Dheer at Welcome To The Jungle trailer launch: ‘I love you’

Actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday launched the trailer of Welcome To The Jungle, offering audiences a first look at the franchise's latest dose of comedy, confusion and larger-than-life entertainment. Welcome To The Jungle trailer launch: Akshay Kumar remembers late Pankaj Dheer.

Sharing the trailer on social media, the actor wrote, “Tension Out, Jungle Madness in! The ultimate stress buster is here to hijack your worries #WelcomeToTheJungleTrailer Out Now. #WelcomeToTheJungle, the chaos begins in cinemas from 26th June, 2026.” The trailer promises a madcap jungle adventure filled with unexpected twists, mistaken identities and a series of outrageous situations.

Akshay Kumar remembers Pankaj Dheer Akshay Kumar remembered veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, who passed away in October 2025, at the trailer launch on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Akshay paid tribute to his longtime colleague and friend, saying, “Main aapko yeh batana chahta hoon. I want to also mention about a very very very dear friend of mine in this film, Pankaj Dheer Sahab, joh meri pehli film mein the mere saath. Mere pehli film mein woh villain the mere saath, and jaise ki aap sab jaante hain, yeh unki aakhri film thi. I just want to mention about him. I love you Pankaj, wherever you are. (Translation: I want to tell all of you something. I would also like to mention a very, very, very dear friend of mine who is a part of this film, Pankaj Dheer Sahab. He was with me in my very first film. In that film, he played the villain opposite me. And as all of you know, this is his last film. I just want to mention him today. I love you, Pankaj, wherever you are).”

The tribute carried special significance as Pankaj Dheer shared a long association with Akshay Kumar. The two actors first worked together in Akshay's debut film, Saugandh (1991), where Dheer portrayed Ranbir Singh, the film's primary antagonist. Welcome To The Jungle now marks Dheer's final on-screen appearance, making the moment particularly poignant for those who knew him both professionally and personally.