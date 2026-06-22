Internet slams Jacqueline Fernandez's bodyguard for grabbing her wrist: 'She looks uncomfortable'

In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, Jacqueline's bodyguard can be seen holding her wrist and attempting to guide her towards the stage, seemingly preventing her from stopping for photographs as fans gathered nearby hoping to click pictures with her. The actor appeared to gesture for him to stop, choosing instead to interact with fans and pose for selfies. The clip soon sparked a debate online, with many social media users criticising the bodyguard's behaviour and praising Jacqueline for taking time out for her fans.

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted at an event in Mumbai. A video from the event has now surfaced online, showing her bodyguard appearing to hold her wrist and usher her towards the stage as she paused to interact and pose for photographs with fans. The clip quickly went viral on social media, with many users expressing their displeasure over the bodyguard's actions.

One fan wrote, "Very bad man. The bodyguard doesn't respect her." Another commented, "Protective hai sahi par usko touch krne ka rights kisne diya Jacqueline ko.... bina touch kiye protect kar dur se (It's fine that he's being protective, but who gave him the right to touch Jacqueline? He can protect her from a distance without touching her)." A third wrote, "Bouncer is wrong bro." Another user commented, "Why is he touching her wrist? She is looking uncomfortable." One fan praised Jacqueline for making time for her admirers and wrote, "How beautiful & kind Jacqueline is."

Some users, however, came to the bodyguard's defence. One wrote, "Brother, these actors don't let anyone else touch them. That's why the bodyguard is pushing people away. They're instructed beforehand, otherwise how could anyone get so close or touch them like that?" Another commented, "They have strict instructions that no matter how friendly the celebrity becomes with fans, your job is to prevent physical contact and keep moving them along. It's part of the job."

About Jacqueline Fernandez's upcoming film Jacqueline is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Welcome to the Jungle. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty and Tusshar Kapoor in key roles. The film is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise and is scheduled to release in cinemas on 26 June.

Speaking about the film, Ahmed Khan told Pinkvilla, "It's a black dark situational humour. It's not a comedy. The producer always says we should not make comedy films. Firoz Nadiadwala believes in dark humour and situational humour. And of course, it's serious cinema: not a comedy or slapstick."