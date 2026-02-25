‘What propaganda film?’: Shatrughan Sinha hails Dhurandhar, calls Aditya Dhar's film an absolute masterpiece

He added, “Technically brilliant, with great editing. The cinematographer deserves applause for his exquisite work. Kudos to the entire supremely talented cast & crew who have made this film a visual delight! Everyone stands out superbly. One & only our Ranveer Singh @RanveerOfficial fits the bill & is outstanding, worthy son @duttsanjay of the most worthy father late & great #SunilDutt is brilliant, our dear great #VinodKhanna's son #AkshayeKhanna now creates his own identity by portraying an extraordinary role & leaves an extremely lasting impression with his flawless performance,ably & aptly directed by #AdityaDhar & rightly marketed through Youtube, which highlights it.”

In his new post, Shatrughan wrote, “Wow! Just happened to see the most talked about film an absolute masterpiece 'Dhurandhar'. What 'propaganda' film??? A film is a film is a film. It's a great film, gripping interesting & full of entertainment, made with sincerity. The sets too have been created beautifully in Bangkok, Thailand (depicting Pakistan) in a very realistic manner.”

Even though Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar was released in theatres last year in December, the film continues to cast its spell. The film has received widespread praise from several prominent Bollywood celebrities. Now, actor Shatrughan Sinha has seen the film and has taken to his X account to share a glowing review. He quashed claims that Dhurandhar is a ‘propaganda film’ and called it an ‘absolute masterpiece.’

The post also read, "The icing on the cake, certainly is our dear friend, #RakeshBedi who has won our hearts with a wonderful & amazing role with a fine balancing act which only he could have done. Music & choreography has brought revolutionary in cinema especially 'Shararat' & 'Ishq Jalakar -Karvaan" are euphoric,foot tapping with great repeat value. Also in a powerful cameo portrayal is our charming @saumyatandon who stands out. Team #Dhurandhar's brilliance in performances can be credited to the 'role model' now, in cinema, @AdityaDharFilms. This commercial masterpiece by most sought after, successful filmmaker @AdityaDharFilms is an unforgettable cinematic treat/ masterstroke indeed! Long Live Indian cinema! Jai Hind!"

About Dhurandhar Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar tells the story of an Indian spy sent to Pakistan’s Lyari to infiltrate a Baloch gang. Ranveer Singh plays the spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in the film, while Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, leader of the gang. A sequel to the fillm, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to release next month. It will explore the backstory of Ranveer’s character Hamza and depict him completing his mission by taking over a criminal syndicate in Pakistan, culminating in an intense showdown with Arjun Rampal’s character. It also features Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and R Madhavan.

The film will clash at the box office with Yash's pan-India release, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups. Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. Both films will be released in theatres on March 19.