When Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan made cameos in Deepak Tijori's film, plugged their own movies. Watch

Actors Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Saif Ali Khan made cameo appearances in actor Deepak Tijori's film Pehla Nasha (1993). In an old clip that has emerged online, the actors complimented Deepak even as they plugged their own movies.

In the clip, Rahul Roy told Deepak, "Iss Baazigar se toh har kisiko Aashiqui hojayegi (Everone will fall in love with this gambler)." Rahul featured in Aashiqui, a 1990 film directed by Mahesh Bhatt. It also starred Deepak and Anu Aggarwal in pivotal roles.

In the video, Saif then told him, "Isi tarah acche filmo ki Parampara banaye rakhna (Continue the tradition of doing good films)." Saif starred in Parampara (1993) which was directed by Yash Chopra. The film also featured Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Ashwini Bhave, Ramya Krishna, Raveena Tandon, Neelam Kothari and Anupam Kher.

Sudesh Berry then told Deepak, "Actoro ke Vansh mein apna naam roshan karna (Make a place for yourself amongst all the actors)." He featured in Vansh (1992).

Next Shah Rukh told Deepak, "Tumne toh Chamatkar kardiya, Gentleman. Main toh tumhara Deewana hogaya (You've done a miracle, Gentleman. I've become your fan)." Chamatkar, Deewana and Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman were Shah Rukh's films that released in 1992. Apart from Shah Rukh, Chamatkar also featured Naseeruddin Shah and Urmila Matondkar.

Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman starred Juhi Chawla, Nana Patekar and Amrita Singh. In Deewana, Shah Rukh was seen alongside Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor.

At the end of the clip, Aamir said, "Lekin lekin lekin Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (But whoever wins is the king)." Released in 1992, the film starred Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak, Pooja Bedi, Mamik Singh and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

In Pehla Nasha, the debut film of director Ashutosh Gowariker, Deepak played the lead role alongside Pooja Bhatt, Raveena Tandon and Paresh Rawal. The film also has a cameo appearance by Juhi Chawla among the other actors. It is the only film till date in which Aamir and Shah Rukh feature in a scene together along with Saif, Rahul and Sudesh.

