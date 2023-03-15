When Abhay Deol called marriage not a natural phenomenon, said it is 'just outdated’

Actor Abhay Deol, who is celebrating his 47th birthday on Wednesday, had once called marriage 'not a natural' phenomenon. In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2011, Abhay also called it 'outdated'. He added that people should be accepted even if they don't ‘want to get married, but desire to settle with someone and have kids'. (Also Read | Abhay Deol reveals Anurag Kashyap 'didn't direct him at all' in Dev D)

Abhay had said, “Marriage is a cultural phenomenon, not a natural one. And it’s my absolute personal view. For me, I don’t need to sign a piece of paper to be with someone and have children; I think that’s just outdated. A lot of people have a very romantic and traditional image of wedlock, and fair enough, it works fine for them, but it’s a very personal thing. At the same time, one should also be accepted the other way around, wherein one doesn’t want to get married, but desires to settle with someone and have kids. That’s my view.”

At the time of the interview, Abhay was dating actor Preeti Desai. Talking about her he had said, “But I’ve never hidden it. We have made public appearances in the past. I just don’t want to go about denying or announcing anything. It’s all about striking a fine balance. If you ask me now, ‘Are you seeing Preeti?', I will say, ‘Yes, of course, I am.’ But if you ask me further questions like, ‘How did you meet?’, ‘Where do you go?’ or ‘What do you do?’, I won’t answer.”

Fans saw Abhay last in the limited web series Trial By Fire, directed by Prashant Nair and produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies. The human drama stars Rajshri Deshpande, Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla and Shardul Bharadwaj. Trial By Fire premiered on Netflix on January 13.

The project is inspired by the bestseller book, Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy. The series captures the heartbreaking yet resilient journey of the parents - Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, who lost their two children to the fire.

