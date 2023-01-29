Abhay Deol reveals Anurag Kashyap 'didn't direct him at all' in Dev D: 'It wasn’t even like I was asking him...'

Days after reacting to Anurag Kashyap’s allegations regarding his behaviour on the sets of their film Dev D (2009) and calling the filmmaker a 'toxic person' and a 'liar', Abhay Deol has once again spoken about his experience of working with Anurag in their only film together. In a recent conversation with veteran actor Anupam Kher at his acting school, Abhay was asked if he had ever worked with filmmakers, who had no idea about how to deal with actors. Abhay had then recalled working on Dev D, and revealed that Anurag 'didn't direct him at all' in the film. Also read: Abhay Deol reveals he hated fame, recalls drinking every day ‘like a fool’ after Dev D

Abhay Deol, who has been busy promoting his Netflix series Trial By Fire, had recently opened up about Anurag telling lies about him in press. The actor had denied Anurag Kashyap's past allegation that he had demanded staying in a five-star hotel during the filming of Dev D. Anurag had then responded to Abhay's recent statement, where he had called the filmmaker a 'liar' and a 'toxic person'. He had said in an interview that he was ready to apologise again to Abhay, and that everyone has their 'own version of truth'.

Now, Abhay told Anupam Kher during an interaction, when asked about some filmmakers not having an idea about dealing with actors, “It’s not often that this happens, but it happens. Like in Dev D, Anurag didn’t direct me at all. He didn’t say anything, he just let me be. But then that was an idea I had come up with and a character I knew. So, it wasn’t even like I was asking him. He allowing me to do my thing, and not saying anything as a director to an actor, encouraged me to think what I’m doing must be right. And I continued doing that.”

In an interview in 2020, Anurag had recalled what it was like working with Abhay Deol during Dev D, and said it was 'painfully difficult'. According to him, the actor wanted to do ‘artistic movies’ but also wanted the 'mainstream benefits', and the 'luxuries of being a Deol’. Abhay is the cousin of actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. In the same interview, Anurag had said that during Dev D's filming in Delhi, Abhay would 'stay in a five-star hotel, while the entire crew stayed in Paharganj' as the film 'was made on a very tight budget'.

Earlier this month, Abhay had slammed Anurag's old statement, and told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “I had my heart on my sleeve, and all that is great – but you get taken advantage of, and then you get reactive. So, he (Anurag Kashyap) was a good lesson for me. Then I just avoided him, because I don’t need toxic people in my life. Life is too short, and there is so much more to explore. But he (Anurag) is definitely a liar and a toxic person. And I would warn people about him.”

