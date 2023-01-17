Abhay Deol reveals he hated fame, recalls drinking every day ‘like a fool’ after Dev D: ‘I wasn’t out of that headspace'

Actor Abhay Deol talked about how he hated fame while growing up as he was questioned about his family members. In a new interview, Abhay also said that when he went to New York he was still not out of that headspace of his Dev D role. Abhay revealed that he would drink every day. (Also Read | Abhay Deol feels Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan controversy isn't ‘unimaginable’)

Dev D is a 2009 romantic black comedy film released in February 2009. It was written and directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film stars Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill and Kalki Koechlin.

In an interview with Mashable India, Abhay said, "Because I grew up in a filmy family. I saw fame up close as a child. I didn’t like it because your privacy goes away. A lot is written about you. I used to literally hate fame and the media. Because growing up I saw a lot written about family, being questioned as a kid, 'Is it true, is that true?' It used to make me angry. 'Your father works in films, your uncle is a big star'. Obviously. Whatever was written about them, I was asked in school. I just didn't like that. I saw a lot of people around family who I knew were there to gain benefits, they weren't friends."

Talking about the time when he was in New York, Abhay also said, “The Dev D role that I did, I wasn’t out of that headspace. So for one year, I did what Dev D did in the film. I have a little more better than Dev. I wasn't in tattered clothes in the streets. I drank every day like a fool. I made some very good friends, so I remember some things. My whole life is a daze.

Abhay was last seen in the limited series Trial By Fire based on the fire at Uphaar Cinema in 1997. The series portrays the grueling legal battle and the unbelievably trying journey that ensues when two parents lose their children. It is based on the best-seller book, Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy written by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy.

Directed by Prashant Nair and produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies, the drama also stars Rajshri Deshpande, Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla, and Shardul Bharadwaj. Trial By Fire premiered exclusively on Netflix on January 13.

