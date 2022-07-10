When Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra were scolded by Hrishikesh Mukherjee: ‘If you had sense for story, would you be hero?’

Veteran actor Asrani had once spoken about how filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee was more of a headmaster than a director, who would instruct and scold everyone, including actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. In an old interview in 2016, Asrani recalled an incident that took place on the sets of Chupke Chupke, when Amitabh and Dharmendra got confused over outfits for a scene as Hrishikesh did not reveal the details. Asrani spoke about how Hrishikesh taunted the two actors for questioning the scene. (Also Read | Dharmendra recalls when he reached Anupama sets at 5 am for shoot on Hrishikesh Mukherjee's ‘order')

Chupke Chupke (1975) is a comedy film and a remake of the Bengali film Chhadmabeshi. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, it features Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Jaya Bachchan, Om Prakash, Usha Kiran, David Abraham Cheulkar, Asrani and Keshto Mukherjee.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Asrani had said, “In those days, there would be budgetary restrictions and we used to get clothes from old films. I generally did not get to wear suits in films and now that I was wearing one, Dharmendra got scared and asked, ‘What is going on? What is the scene? How did you get a suit and I get driver’s dress? Suit toh apne baap ko bhi nahi dega Hrishikesh Mukherjee (Hrishikesh Mukherjee wouldn't give a suit even to his father)'. He shouted at Dharmendra, 'Aye Dharam! What are you asking Asrani?’ The scene, right? Arey, if you had any sense for story, would you have been a hero then?”

Asrani also added how Amitabh also had a similar question, “'Oh! How come you are in a suit today?’ Amitabh asked me. ‘Whose office is this? (He said referring to the set) What is the scene?’ Dada saw it again and yelled, ‘Hey Amit! What are you asking Asrani? The story or the scene? Dharam! Tell him what I told you. You guys, if you had the sense for the story you wouldn’t be playing heroes in films! Chalo (go) get to work’.”

Apart from Chupke Chupke, Hrishikesh made several films with both Amitabh and Dharmendra. Hrishikesh directed many movies with Dharmendra in the lead role such as Anupama, Majhli Didi, Satyakam, Guddi, and Chaitali. Amitabh featured in Hrishikesh's films such as Anand, Abhimaan, Namak Haraam, Mili, Alaap, Jurmana and Bemisal, among others.

