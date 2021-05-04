IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Anushka Sharma scolded Ranbir Kapoor for digging his nose, wiping his finger on her 'bhaade ke kapde'. Watch
Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma's fans love their chemistry.
Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma's fans love their chemistry.
bollywood

When Anushka Sharma scolded Ranbir Kapoor for digging his nose, wiping his finger on her 'bhaade ke kapde'. Watch

  • As more evidence of Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma's charming off-screen chemistry, here's a throwback video of the time when he dug his nose and wiped his finger on her dress.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 11:01 AM IST

Actors Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor's easy off-screen chemistry has delighted their fans over the years. Pictures and videos of them goofing off have been widely shared online.

One such video, from the publicity tour of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, showed Anushka scolding Ranbir for one of his most annoying habits. The clip, from a 2016 interview with The Quint, showed Ranbir digging his nose and wiping his finger on Anushka's dress.

She said, "He digs his nose all the time, like he's doing right now." She recoiled as he wiped his finger on her dress, and said, "Can you stop it? These are 'bhaade ke kapde (rented clothes)'." She immediately clarified, "Not this, this is my own," and Ranbir made fun of her long, white outfit, calling it a 'doctor's coat'.


Their fans loved their antics. "Ranbir and anushka have a sibling vibe. But that's cute," one person wrote. In the same interview, Anushka joked that she wants to 'hit him' for being 'irritating'. She said, "He keeps troubling me. He has wiped his hands on my clothes (after eating), he sneezes in my hand, he's horrible."

Also read: Video shows how Ranbir Kapoor loves to play with Anushka Sharma's outfits during interviews, fans call it 'so cute'

Another video, a behind-the-scenes featurette for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, showed the two getting into an argument during a scene that called for Anushka's character to slap Ranbir's. Seeing that Ranbir was upset after she hit him several times, Anushka apologised to him. "There is a limit to it," he said. "I told you not to do it, it's not a joke." Anushka replied, "Did I do it on purpose? Are you really upset?" Ranbir, applying a tissue to his face, said, "Yeah, of course, you're hitting hard."

Besides Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir and Anushka have worked together in Anurag Kashyap's ill-fated Bombay Velvet and Rajkumar Hirani's box office hit Sanju.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
ranbir kapoor anushka sharma ae dil hai mushkil alia bhatt virat kohli + 3 more

Related Stories

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with Gabriel Ben.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with Gabriel Ben.
bollywood

Anushka-Virat pose for more photos with his RCB teammate. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 01:53 PM IST
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore player Gabriel Ben took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.
READ FULL STORY
Virat Kohli sang Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi for Anushka Sharma a few years ago.
Virat Kohli sang Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi for Anushka Sharma a few years ago.
bollywood

When Virat Kohli sang for Anushka Sharma, left her emotional. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • Virat Kohli once sang Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi for Anushka Sharma, leaving her emotional. Watch the throwback video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP